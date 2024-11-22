Trump's Hush Money Trial Sentencing 'Postponed Indefinitely' by New York Judge After Election Victory — Don Jr. Boasts 'Another One Bites The Dust' After Bombshell Announcement

RadarOnline.com can reveal a New York judge confirmed the sentencing, originally set for next week, has been canceled for the time being – removing a major legal hurdle for the president-elect.

The president-elect's legal team has more time to argue that his former convictions should be overturned after his election win.

Trump has consistently denied the allegations, and the sentencing delay now gives his legal team time to argue that his felony convictions should be overturned in light of his election win.

In May, Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment made by his former lawyer to adult film actress Stormy Daniels – which aimed at covering up an alleged affair before the 2016 election .

He wrote: "YUGE win in Manhattan DA case Sentencing cancelled, the judge also apparently asked to file papers to dismiss case. Another one bites the dust!!! LFG."

The update comes after RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month that the future of Trump's New York criminal case was still in limbo .

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo wrote in a letter to Judge Juan Merchan at the time: "The People agree that these are unprecedented circumstances and that the arguments raised by defense counsel in correspondence to the People on Friday require careful consideration to ensure that any further steps in this proceeding appropriately balance the competing interests of (1) a jury verdict of guilt following trial that has the presumption of regularity; and (2) the Office of the President.

"Accordingly, the People respectfully request that the Court adjourn the upcoming scheduled dates to afford the People time to assess these recent developments, and set November 19. 2024 as a deadline for the People to advise the Court regarding our view of appropriate steps."