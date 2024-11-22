Trump's Hush Money Trial Sentencing 'Postponed Indefinitely' by New York Judge After Election Victory — Don Jr. Boasts 'Another One Bites The Dust' After Bombshell Announcement
Donald Trump’s sentencing in the hush money case has been delayed indefinitely.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a New York judge confirmed the sentencing, originally set for next week, has been canceled for the time being – removing a major legal hurdle for the president-elect.
The sentencing, originally set for Tuesday, November 26, has been postponed indefinitely with no new date scheduled.
Judge Juan Merchan revealed the postponement in a letter issued on Friday morning.
In May, Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment made by his former lawyer to adult film actress Stormy Daniels – which aimed at covering up an alleged affair before the 2016 election.
Trump has consistently denied the allegations, and the sentencing delay now gives his legal team time to argue that his felony convictions should be overturned in light of his election win.
The MAGA leader's 46-year-old son, Donald Trump Jr., shared excitement over the announcement on X.
He wrote: "YUGE win in Manhattan DA case Sentencing cancelled, the judge also apparently asked to file papers to dismiss case. Another one bites the dust!!! LFG."
Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, also labeled the sentencing delay as a "decisive win" for him.
The president-elect's team must submit any additional papers by December 2.
The update comes after RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month that the future of Trump's New York criminal case was still in limbo.
Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo wrote in a letter to Judge Juan Merchan at the time: "The People agree that these are unprecedented circumstances and that the arguments raised by defense counsel in correspondence to the People on Friday require careful consideration to ensure that any further steps in this proceeding appropriately balance the competing interests of (1) a jury verdict of guilt following trial that has the presumption of regularity; and (2) the Office of the President.
"Accordingly, the People respectfully request that the Court adjourn the upcoming scheduled dates to afford the People time to assess these recent developments, and set November 19. 2024 as a deadline for the People to advise the Court regarding our view of appropriate steps."
Cheung also said the results of the presidential election made it "abundantly clear that Americans want an immediate end to the weaponization of our justice system, including this case, which should have never been filed."
However, Trump always appeared unbothered by the uncertain future of his criminal conviction as he continued the process of selecting Senate-confirmed cabinet members for his second term in the White House.
He recently announced campaign manager Susan Wiles as his White House chief-of-staff, Florida Rep. Mike Waltz as his national security adviser, and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as his U.S. ambassador to Israel.
The president-elect has made it clear his selections will be based on those who have proven most loyal to him, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem – selected to serve as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
Other notable names in Trump's cabinet included Stephen Miller, who was appointed deputy chief of staff, as well as Tom Homan, who will serve as the "border czar".
