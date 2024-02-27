Tucker Carlson Reveals Lawyers Strongly Advised Him Against Putin Interview, Warned of Potential Arrest

Tucker Carlson revealed that he was warned about the potential implications of interviewing Russian president Vladimir Putin by his legal team before he jetted off, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"My lawyers before I left, and these are people who work for a big law firm, this is not Bob's Law Firm, this is one of the biggest law firms in the world, said you're going to get arrested if you do this, by the U.S. government on sanctions violations," the former Fox personality shared.