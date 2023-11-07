Tucker Carlson's 'Unapproved' Shows in Hungary Contributed to His Fox News Firing: Report
Tucker Carlson was allegedly fired from Fox News partly because he aired a series of “unapproved” shows from Hungary in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come months after Carlson was fired from the conservative news network in April, new details emerged regarding the former Fox News star’s abrupt exit.
According to former CNN host Brian Stelter, Carlson was let go in part because he filmed a week’s worth of Tucker Carlson Tonight shows from Hungary in August 2021 without the okay from his Fox News superiors.
Insiders told Stelter that Carlson “deliberately usurped the authority of his Fox News bosses” and that incident “further contributed to his eventual exit.”
“A tug-of-war was underway between people of good faith and all parties who wanted to protect American democracy, and those on the other side of the rope who tugged in an authoritarian direction,” Stelter wrote in his new book, Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy.
“Carlson’s unapproved trip to Hungary in 2021 was surely in the latter category,” Stelter continued. “Carlson whipped his show up into an infomercial for Viktor Orbán’s increasingly autocratic, patriarchal nation.”
Carlson was apparently scheduled to visit Hungary and meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán once again in 2022 for a CPAC conference, but someone at Fox News reportedly “reigned him in” and Carlson never made the second trip.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson was fired from Fox News in April shortly after the network paid Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit connected to the 2020 presidential election.
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement at the time. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
While some sources indicated that Carlson’s firing was a “secret condition” of the $787.5 million Dominion Voting Systems settlement, both Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News denied those rumors.
“As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing,” Dominion said regarding the matter.
“Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion,” the voting machine company added.
Fox News also disputed the claims that Carlson was fired in connection to a secret condition of the Dominion settlement, and a network spokesperson said that it was "categorically false" that Carlson lost his job as part of the network's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.
The ex-Fox News star has since launched a new show on X, and sources recently revealed that Carlson plans to launch his own media company to rival his former network.
"Tucker has always felt like he was made a scapegoat," an insider familiar with Carlson’s plans said. "It was a bitter pill to swallow and something he still hasn't gotten over."
"He'll only be happy once he feels like he's gotten an eye for an eye.”