JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Reveal 'New Clues' to Murder — As Viewers of New Netflix Documentary Share Theories About 'Mystery' Glass and DNA Evidence

A new Netflix documentary on the murder of JonBenét Ramsey has sent internet sleuths into a frenzy over the cold case.

RadarOnline.com can reveal sleuths have combed over crime scene photos and a video of the Ramsey's family home, leading to new theories and potential "clues" about the 6-year-old beauty pageant queen's 1996 murder.

The docuseries, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, focuses not only on the case itself but the many reasons why the murder has yet to be solved.