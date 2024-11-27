JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Reveal 'New Clues' to Murder — As Viewers of New Netflix Documentary Share Theories About 'Mystery' Glass and DNA Evidence
A new Netflix documentary on the murder of JonBenét Ramsey has sent internet sleuths into a frenzy over the cold case.
RadarOnline.com can reveal sleuths have combed over crime scene photos and a video of the Ramsey's family home, leading to new theories and potential "clues" about the 6-year-old beauty pageant queen's 1996 murder.
The docuseries, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, focuses not only on the case itself but the many reasons why the murder has yet to be solved.
On December 26, 1996, Patsy Ramsey frantically called 911 to report her daughter was missing from the family's Boulder, Colorado, home and a ransom note had been discovered. The call marked the beginning of one of the most notorious cold cases in history.
JonBenét's body was eventually discovered in the basement of the home with a garrote tied around her neck.
Initially, Patsy, her husband John and their son Burke, aged nine-years-old at the time, were at the top of Boulder police's suspect list.
In the years since, close watchers of the case have developed their own theories while heavily criticizing the botched investigation.
Video taken from the Ramsey's home in the hours gave a chilling look at the state of the house hours after JonBenét's body was discovered.
The footage begins with a shot of the Ramsey's front door, which appeared to have no signs of forced entry. The camera then pans through the living room, which is adorned with Christmas decorations.
Crime scene tape is seen on JonBenét's bedroom door, where her pink bedding had been thrown off her bed.
When the videographer arrives in the dining room, a bowl of cut up pineapple – which was said to be JonBenét's favorite snack – and a glass with a tea bag were sitting on the table.
On Reddit, one sleuth commented: "On the other end of the table is another empty glass (no tea bag). I'm curious if they tested it for prints/DNA."
The user further questioned: "I'm also curious why this additional glass is never mentioned."
Another user chimed in: "It could mean they were irrelevant or the Boulder Police made another mistake."
A third user responded: "Good catch. There's also an errant table knife lying on the place mat for some reason. Also, something else I never noticed: behind the dining table is a smaller desk or table against the wall with a checkered cloth on it and there's what look like additional dishes including the same kind of white salsa bowls the pineapple was in."
Many pointed out DNA testing of the "mystery" glass would likely come back with prints from the Ramsey, given that it was their home and dishes.
John has long called for the Boulder police to release DNA evidence for testing to be conducted by a third party.
In a recent interview, John said his daughter's murder "shouldn't have been a hard case to solve" while claiming the Boulder PD seemed to be fixated on him and his late wife as the main suspects.
He added: "There's nothing more dangerous than a police department that's made up its mind, because they are totally excluding anything that conflicts with that conclusion.
"They made up their mind on day one."
