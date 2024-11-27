Your tip
Racism and Bullying: Inside The Toxic Work Culture at ABC News… According To Ex-'World News Now' Anchor

Photo of Kendis Gibson
Source: ABC

The former 'World News Now' anchor has shared a shocking look at the work culture at ABC following his stint.

By:

Nov. 26 2024, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Ex-World News Now anchor, Kendis Gibson, has made shocking claims against the longtime network ABC.

The 52-year-old has claimed he was surrounded by a toxic environment during his time at the network, even revealing he dealt with racism which led him to a suicide attempt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

kendis gibson abc
Source: ABC

Kendis Gibson claims he dealt with racism during his time at ABC.

Gibson, who has an upcoming book titled, Five Trips: An Investigative Journey into Mental Health, Psychedelic Healing and Saving a Life, claims his mental health took a hit while working at ABC.

Despite a “heartwarming reception” from Good Morning America stars Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos, when Gibson began as a correspondent at ABC News in 2014, he was still warn of awful things to come.

Gibson claimed an unnamed black correspondent at the network said: “Welcome to Mickey’s plantation.” When the TV personality asked for more context, he claims he was told, “You’ll find out".

kendis gibson book

Gibson's new book details his mental health journey.

Gibson said of the comments: “The sense I got from them was that it was in reference to veiled racism, and there was some truth to what was behind it.”

One year later, Gibson took over the overnight position at World News Now from T.J. Holmes, who along with Amy Robach, was fired in 2023 after the revelation of their off-camera relationship.

However, from the get-go Gibson felt the pressure and dread of the gig, as he stated: "There was an underlying depression already there," and added he had to rely on on Ambien to deal with insomnia and anxiety during his time at the position.

kendisgibson
Source: @kendisgibson/instagram

Gibson attempted suicide while working at the longtime network.

ABC News

While Gibson dealt with the pressure of handling his assignments, he also claims he dealt with covert racism. The anchor recalled a time a boss called him out for wearing jeans on air.

Gibson claimed the executive said: “You’re doing television news now, not attending a rap concert. Don’t ever wear jeans again.” Gibson claimed the same person retaliated against him after he helped lead a “Diversity Task Force”, to encourage management to hire more black employees in top positions.

He also claimed his appearances on Good Morning America decreased after his first meeting with management following the task force, and that producers passed on exclusives he’d pitch.

abc logo
Source: ABC

The 52-year-old left ABC for MSNBC and now works on PIX11 News.

The stress was too much for Gibson, who after returning home from anchoring the overnight newscast, he took two Ambien with two glasses of Chardonnay, and cried himself to sleep. He then resigned to ending his life by preparing himself to jump from his window. However, he fell back and landed on the kitchen floor, and was later found by his BFF, Mike Woods.

According to Gibson, he returned to work just hours after the suicide attempt — and also started seeing a therapist, who prescribed depression and anxiety meds.

ABC later offered Gibson a one-year-extension and a $10,000 salary increase to continue with his position as he only had a few months left on his contract. However, Gibson rejected the offer, as he “didn’t think it was worth my time and health to sacrifice another year working that difficult schedule".

Gibson got a new job at MSNBC, but he was dragged into a racial scandal at his previous employer after his former boss was terminated for alleged insensitive racial comments she made about talent at the network including Gibson himself, as well as Roberts and The View's Sunny Hostin.

The alleged comment left Gibson crying in a fetal position on his bathroom floor.

Following Gibson's exit from MSNBC, he anchored the news in Miami for six months and now works at PIX11 News in NYC.

He gushed: "I’m in a different space. It’s the first time I’ve been anywhere where I’m not looking for the next job and I’m comfortable in my skin."

