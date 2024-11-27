Racism and Bullying: Inside The Toxic Work Culture at ABC News… According To Ex-'World News Now' Anchor

Gibson, who has an upcoming book titled, Five Trips: An Investigative Journey into Mental Health, Psychedelic Healing and Saving a Life, claims his mental health took a hit while working at ABC.

Despite a “heartwarming reception” from Good Morning America stars Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos, when Gibson began as a correspondent at ABC News in 2014, he was still warn of awful things to come.

Gibson claimed an unnamed black correspondent at the network said: “Welcome to Mickey’s plantation.” When the TV personality asked for more context, he claims he was told, “You’ll find out".