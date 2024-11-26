'Weinstein-Esque, but Worse': Ex-Fox News Anchor Ed Henry Accused of Assaulting Another Female Colleague After Returning From 'Sex Addict's Camp' in Bombshell New Court Filing

Former Fox News host Ed Henry has been accused of sexual assault and harassment of another female colleague.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a court filing from former Fox News executive producer Jennifer Eckhart unearthed fresh accusations of sexual assault and harassment against Henry.

Eckhart sued Henry in 2020 and accused him of raping her in 2017. While Henry vehemently denied her accusations, Fox News fired him upon learning of Eckhart's claims.