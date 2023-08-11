Ex-Fox News Reporter Ed Henry and Blonde Co-host Yanked From 'American Sunrise' After Scandalous DUI Bust

Former Fox News reporter Ed Henry was sidelined from his far-right television show, along with the blonde co-host who was riding shotgun during his June DUI arrest in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The scandal-scarred Henry and his fellow TV talker Karyn Turk abruptly learned their faces were no longer needed as hosts of Real America’s Voice’s American Sunrise on Monday, and they were permitted to discuss the new arrangement with the network’s lawyers, Mediaite.com reported.

The television-styled pink slips arrived just weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the police body cam footage of the former White House correspondent flunking a simple ABC recital during a sobriety test that led to his arrest in West Palm Beach.