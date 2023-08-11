Ex-Fox News Reporter Ed Henry and Blonde Co-host Yanked From 'American Sunrise' After Scandalous DUI Bust
Former Fox News reporter Ed Henry was sidelined from his far-right television show, along with the blonde co-host who was riding shotgun during his June DUI arrest in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The scandal-scarred Henry and his fellow TV talker Karyn Turk abruptly learned their faces were no longer needed as hosts of Real America’s Voice’s American Sunrise on Monday, and they were permitted to discuss the new arrangement with the network’s lawyers, Mediaite.com reported.
The television-styled pink slips arrived just weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the police body cam footage of the former White House correspondent flunking a simple ABC recital during a sobriety test that led to his arrest in West Palm Beach.
Sporting a body-hugging white dress and a big mouth, Turk nearly ended up in handcuffs when she accused the police of framing Henry while ranting and raving about a “corrupt society” with a “two-tier legal justice system.”
Mediaite, however, reported Henry, the target of a pending 2020 federal sexual harassment lawsuit, apparently angered his bosses by revealing he received a job offer from a competing network — and had to be reminded that his contract didn't expire until November 2023.
It is unknown why Turk ended up on the chopping block.
“I was told by the ownership that changes were being made and that others would be hosting during my vacation,” Turk to Mediaite.com. “I’ve had no other communication about the future of our show or the network’s decision. I have had a lot of communication with our viewers on social media and remain touched by the amount of support from our audience.”
Oddly, the show’s fans or sponsors were not informed about the changes, and both Henry and Turk were reportedly left astonished and disheartened by the abrupt decision, Mediaite reported.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Henry entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors to dodge jail time for DUI and reckless driving, court documents showed.
Henry was ordered to enroll in a DUI school “and all recommended treatment” programs. He was also required to perform 50 hours of community service, install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle, and pay $658.50 in court costs after pleading guilty, court records showed.
The judge also ordered Henry to remain alcohol and drug-free during his 12-month probation period.
Henry, 52, was pulled over about 8 PM on June 20 after a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputy spotted his Black Cadillac Escalade coasting down the street with a flat tire and the metal rim loudly grinding against the road.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Henry is the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by an associate producer who claimed she endured years of sexual harassment and rape – which led to his firing from Fox News shortly after the claim was filed in 2020.
Meanwhile, Henry’s long-suffering wife, Shirley Hung, a managing editor at National Public Radio, has stood by her spouse despite all the scandals.