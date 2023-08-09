Ex-Fox News Star Ed Henry Avoids Jail Time Following DUI Arrest Involving Leggy Blond
Former Fox News reporter Ed Henry has made a plea agreement to avoid jail time and enter a “DUI Diversion” program following his scandalous arrest in Florida with a mystery blonde that wasn’t his long-suffering wife, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Under a plea deal, the disgraced White House correspondent is expected to complete 20 hours of community service, enroll in a drunk driving class and install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, court documents showed.
Henry, 52, was pulled on June 20 after a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputy spotted his Black Cadillac Escalade coasting down the street with a flat tire and the metal rim loudly grinding against the road.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Henry, the target of a pending 2020 federal sexual harassment lawsuit, was allegedly unaware of the damaged tire, which flew off during a turn and almost struck an oncoming vehicle, according to the police report.
Police claimed the TV talker reeked of booze and was handcuffed after failing an elementary school ABC recital during an intense field sobriety test, according to an exclusive bodycam video exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
“P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, -- Q R S T U V W X Y and Z,” Henry stammered as the officer dutifully jotted down his notes on a clipboard.
Henry later agreed to an alcohol breath test that measured just below the legal limit of .08, documents showed, and his renowned attorney David Tarras last month told RadarOnline.com that he was confident his client would beat the charges.
But following an August 7 arraignment, Henry had second thoughts and instead enrolled in the DUI Diversion which also requires him to participate in a Victim Impact Panel where speakers provide heartbreaking details about drunk driving fatalities and the impact on their families.
The deal will be finalized before a judge on August 10.
“The Defendant understands that if he/she fails to complete all of the above-mentioned requirements before his/her next court date, the DUI diversion plea offer will be revoked,” stated the plea agreement signed by Henry, his lawyer and an assistant state attorney.
It is unknown if the diversion program will help Henry’s domestic life after the body cam footage revealed he was traveling with a leggy big-mouthed babe later identified as Karyn Turk his co-anchor on American Sunrise, a morning show on Real America’s Voice, according to a source.
During the arrest, the tart-tongued vixen accused the deputy of allegedly framing Henry — apparently because of his high-profile support of former President Donald Trump.
“We are in a corrupt society right now with a two-tier legal justice system,” she can be heard on the body cam footage scolding the arresting officer as Henry sat cuffed in the back seat of the squad car. “I’m here telling you that I think you are arresting somebody that shouldn’t be arrested.”
Sporting a body-hugging white mini-dress, Turk is later seen telling another deputy she was on a cell phone with one of Trump’s attorneys.
Turk is familiar with handcuffs having served two months in federal prison, plus five months of house arrest, in 2020 for pocketing $320k in social security checks from her mother who suffered from dementia and lived in a nursing home, according to the Sun-Sentinel.com.
Turk insisted she is just friends with the embattled co-anchor, according to an interview she gave the MailOnline.com.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Henry is the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by associate producer Jennifer Eckhart of enduring years of sexual harassment and rape – which led to his firing shortly after the claim was filed.
Meanwhile, Henry’s wife, Shirley Hung, a managing editor at National Public Radio, has stood by her spouse despite all the scandals.