Ex-Fox News Star Ed Henry Avoids Jail Time Following DUI Arrest Involving Leggy Blond

Former Fox News reporter Ed Henry has made a plea agreement to avoid jail time and enter a “DUI Diversion” program following his scandalous arrest in Florida with a mystery blonde that wasn’t his long-suffering wife, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Under a plea deal, the disgraced White House correspondent is expected to complete 20 hours of community service, enroll in a drunk driving class and install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, court documents showed.

Henry, 52, was pulled on June 20 after a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputy spotted his Black Cadillac Escalade coasting down the street with a flat tire and the metal rim loudly grinding against the road.