Ed Henry Ex-Fox News Star Ed Henry Accused of Sexual Harassment and 'Grooming Behavior' at Real America's Voice Source: Mega Scandal-ridden former Fox News star Ed Henry, who was hired by Newsmax after being benched by the far-right network Real America's Voice last year, was accused of sexual harassment by a young female RAV staffer. By: Peter Helman Jun. 25 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Scandal-ridden former Fox News star Ed Henry, who was hired by Newsmax after being benched by the far-right network Real America's Voice last year, was accused of sexual harassment by a young female RAV staffer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to an internal human resources complaint filed in December 2022 and obtained by Mediaite, Henry allegedly sent numerous sexually explicit text messages and made inappropriate comments. He and his American Sunrise co-host, Karyn Turk, were also accused of fostering a hostile work environment at the Real America's Voice's offices.

Source: Mega According to an internal human resources complaint filed in December 2022 and obtained by Mediaite, Henry allegedly sent sexually explicit text messages and made inappropriate comments.

Henry allegedly sent a text message joking that the producer should have a female host grab his testicles. "He had started this ‘deez nutz’ running joke on air,” the staffer explained. “At first, I thought he was just trying to be funny, but he went way too far. He followed up the text with another comment in the studio, he said something about how ‘would I suck on deez d---.’” Fox News fired Henry in 2021 after a producer filed a federal lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment and rape. The staffer said she went to RAV owner Robert Sigg about Henry's alleged behavior and "tried to explain to Rob that Ed had a past, as did Karyn, but Rob cut me off several times, because he said I wasn’t to speak about what anyone has done in the past. I tried to argue that this was in the present, but then he was really angry. I was afraid of both Ed and Karyn, and I did tell Rob that.”

Source: american sunrise Henry and his American Sunrise co-host Karyn Turk allegedly fostered a hostile work environment at the Real America's Voice's offices.

The staffer claimed she eventually bought a Nerf gun to fire at Henry whenever he made "deez nutz" jokes on air as “a playful way to at least limit the amount of times he said it,” adding that she “really wanted to save the company from what I realized is Ed’s grooming behavior. First, he makes a joke about sexual things until it feels ‘normal’, and then the personal comments come (put my ___ in your mouth, etc.. Then he finally got Karyn to accommodate him and defend him. I don’t think any of this is normal.” A spokesperson for Henry denied the allegations, claiming, “‘Deez nuts’ was a running joke by many employees at Real America's Voice. It’s satire. This was referenced many times on-air. The employee in question tweeted about this and actively engaged in communications designed to maximize the joke on-air. There was no sexual nature to this phrase and even the owner of RAV, Rob Sigg, sent pics around with shirts with this saying on it.”

Source: @edhenrytv/instagram The staffer also alleged that Henry, who is married, had an affair with Turk.

The staffer also alleged that Henry, who is married, had an affair with Turk, claiming that her career at RAV “all came to an end within weeks after Ed Henry and Karyn Turk, cohosts of the morning show became a couple.” On one occasion in November 2022, the staffer claimed, Turk berated her and grabbed her shoulder. “I couldn’t believe how scary she looked, she looked as though she was about to pounce and hurt me,” she wrote. “She was screaming like she had lost her mind.” Turk, who was ousted from RAV around the same time as Henry's departure, denied the affair and the accusation of yelling and grabbing the staffer. “This HR complaint was a shock, I learned of it after leaving RAV,” Turk said. “It is concerning that the corporation withheld this information, especially when the accusations seem defamatory. My departure at the company left me feeling uneasy, promises were not kept. I felt I was treated unfairly, this certainly adds to it ... I was not a part of any of these communications or group texts. Ed Henry did not drive the company culture, it existed before we walked in.”

Source: Mega The staffer claimed that Henry “texted and talked a lot about strippers in the office and in texts with many of us who are young producers,”

The staffer claimed that Henry brought one of her co-workers to a strip club in Florida, where he allegedly "texted and talked a lot about strippers in the office and in texts with many of us who are young producers" and sent numerous photos of scantily clad women and sexually explicit memes. She felt that she was "pushed out" of the network after speaking up. “I would like to have my job back,” she said. “If getting my job back at this point is not an option, I guess I’d just like for this to go on record to help get to the bottom of this and avoid instances such as these in the future for the sake of the company, because that has been my top priority all along.”

Source: Mega Henry's lawyer, Eden Quainton, vehemently denied the allegations.

A spokesperson for RAV said that the network conducted an independent investigation into the staffer’s claims, explaining that “in the event of a human resources complaint, company policy is to bring in a third-party expert for an evaluation and an independent investigation as warranted, which was done in this matter.” They did not say what the investigation's results were. Henry's lawyer, Eden Quainton, vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to Mediaite, saying, “Please be advised that the allegations you are reporting are false. We will vigorously pursue all those who spread lies about Mr. Henry.”

Source: Mega; Newsmax Newsmax staffers were outraged when the conservative news network offered Henry a job shortly after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Newsmax staffers were outraged when the conservative news network offered Henry a job shortly after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Florida with Turk riding shotgun. "They are really freaked out about anything legal. Anything to do with litigation," one Newsmax employee told Mediaite at the time. "This guy is a walking lawsuit. I can't imagine why anyone would want to hire him. He's a legal risk. It's not even a question of it, it's a guarantee. He can't help himself. Besides, who thinks he's good on TV? He's not some polished broadcaster."

