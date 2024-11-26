'Dying' Sir Rod Stewart Slammed By Fans As 'Painful' Choice to Headline 'Struggling' Glastonbury Festival: 'It's the Final Nail in Its Coffin'
Sir Rod Stewart's Glastonbury signing has been slammed by fans who believe his booking is “the final nail in the coffin” for the struggling British music festival.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Scot will be appearing at the spectacle next year for the first time in over two decades.
But festival-goers are far from impressed Stewart has secured the coveted 'Legends Slot' over iconic music artists still playing.
Posting on X, one fan wrote: "Rod Stewart needs to retire. The legends slot will be painful to watch/listen to #Glastonbury."
Another declared it was "the final nail in Glastonbury's coffin."
Other outraged reactions included: "Rod Stewart headlining Glastonbury. Will anyone under 50 even know any of his songs"; "Rod Stewart headlining Glastonbury legends stage. Another reason not to go. 380 quid a ticket is the other reason."
Plus: "Imagine spending nearly £400 on a ticket only to discover that Rod Stewart is the main act. You're going to want to hope there's a decent act on elsewhere."
But others were delighted at the prospect of seeing Stewart perform at Glastonbury again.
"Sunday afternoon, sun shining and a couple of beers listening to the songs your dad played in the car... what's not to like!" exclaimed one ticket holder.
"He was a great headliner in 2002 can't wait to see him again," agreed another.
Stewart told the BBC he was "proud and ready" to play at the sold out festival, adding that – at the age of 79 – he was "more than able to pleasure and titillate" the crowd.
He previously headlined the festival in 2002, alongside British bands Coldplay and Stereophonics.
His 2025 appearance was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, which read: "Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage is everything we could wish for.
"What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait."
The singer, who will turn 80 in January, will become one of the oldest artists to perform a major set at Glastonbury.
His Glastonbury billing comes after RadarOnline.com revealed last week the singer had sparked fresh health fears after announcing he's scaling back his performances.
The Scottish star will no longer embark on global tours in order to protect his well-being.
Stewart has previously battled both prostate and thyroid cancer but has reassured fans he’s still "fit" for a 79-year-old.
In a statement to his fans, Stewart said: "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire.
"I love what I do, and I do what I love."
He added: "I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."
Stewart revealed plans for a possible Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour in smaller, more intimate venues.
He said: "I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next — smaller venues and more intimacy."
But the unpredictable showman left room for doubt adding: "But then again, I may not…"
