Sir Rod Stewart's Sad Final Days: Hard-Living Rock Veteran, 79, Announces Plans to Scale Back Performances After Two Cancer Battles and Admitting His Time Is Up

Stewart has previously battled both prostate and thyroid cancer but has reassured fans he’s still "fit" for a 79-year-old.

In a statement to his fans, Stewart said: "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire.

"I love what I do, and I do what I love."

He added: "I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."