Sir Rod Stewart's Sad Final Days: Hard-Living Rock Veteran, 79, Announces Plans to Scale Back Performances After Two Cancer Battles and Admitting His Time Is Up
Veteran singer Sir Rod Stewart has sparked fresh health fears after announcing he's scaling back his performances.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Scottish star will no longer embark on global tours in order to protect his well-being.
Stewart has previously battled both prostate and thyroid cancer but has reassured fans he’s still "fit" for a 79-year-old.
In a statement to his fans, Stewart said: "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire.
"I love what I do, and I do what I love."
He added: "I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."
Stewart revealed plans for a possible Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour in smaller, more intimate venues.
He said: "I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next—smaller venues and more intimacy."
But the unpredictable showman left room for doubt adding: "But then again, I may not…"
Fans flooded the comments section of his Instagram post, and one joked: "If you ever need a cheeky nurse I'm your gal. Thanks for all of the music Sir Rod."
Another asked: "Do whatever suits you Rod, only you know your limits. You will always be the best. Xx"
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Stewart told The Sun in August: “I am in embarrassingly wonderful health and enjoying life to the full. I am not dying, as far as I know."
He also vowed he'll make full use of the "final 15 years" of his life and party into his 90s.
Speaking in July, as he kicked off his last run of Las Vegas shows, the dad-of-eight told The Sun: "I'm aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear.
"We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.
"I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can.
"I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."
Stewart also insisted he still "goes mad" on the booze after each show, encouraging his dancers and musicians to knock it back.
He added: "I'm not like I was in the 70s and 80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that.
"Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show.
"The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider?
"You're talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."
Stewart is currently married to his third wife, former model Penny Lancaster, 53.
He's father to four daughters — Sarah, 61, Kimberly, 45, Ruby, 37, and Renee, 32 — and four sons — Sean, 44, Liam, 30, Alastair Wallace, 18, and Aiden, 13.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.