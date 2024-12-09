Prince Harry 'Growing Increasingly Wary' of Wife Meghan Markle as She 'Spends' His $16Million Inheritance From Queen Elizabeth on Her 'Overly Ambitious Dreams'

"Meghan can do whatever she wants with her vanity projects in her spare time, but she needs to find something that will be a success. He wants her to focus more on things that will matter, not jams and dog biscuits. He's tired of the ridicule but even he's seeing how a lot of it is actually warranted."

The source added: "It seems there is no doubt in Harry's mind that they'll be forced to make some huge changes in the future if they don't start to turn things around soon."

All this comes as Markle and Harry have continued to go on their own path amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks.