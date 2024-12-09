Prince Harry 'Growing Increasingly Wary' of Wife Meghan Markle as She 'Spends' His $16Million Inheritance From Queen Elizabeth on Her 'Overly Ambitious Dreams'
Prince Harry is not happy as his wife, Meghan Markle, is said to be spending millions of his dollars.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess has had no problem dipping into Harry's inheritance from Queen Elizabeth, spending it on her big-time dreams.
Harry, 40, received $16million in October from his late grandmother, but the massive amount of money has only caused issues between him and Markle as she continues to use his cash.
A source claimed Harry has told his wife it's time to "start earning, not keep spending".
This comes after the 43-year-old named herself Chief Executive Officer of her business, American Riviera Orchard, after a long search to find a suitable person came up empty amid claims she has mistreated staffers in the past.
In March, Markle announced her new cooking and lifestyle business, similar to Gwyneth Paltrow's much-talked about brand, Goop, and set out to find a CEO, ultimately failing to lock one in.
Markle was previously branded "Duchess Difficult", a "boss from hell" and even a "dictator in high heels", allegedly by some of her staffers. This has led Harry, according to his friends, to question if it's his wife that is the issue and not her businesses.
The insider said: "Harry's not alone in thinking Meghan's big relaunch plans in the new year are just going to be more of the same.
"On paper, her branding ideas tick every box except the important one - no one's interested. It's not about trademark errors or revolving staff, Harry's beginning to realize the only constant in their problems is the decisions made by Meghan."
The source added the dad-of-two is "worried she's not making the most of her opportunities and with such a lukewarm reception to their upcoming documentary, Polo, he's even more determined to forge his own path.
"The problem is Meghan won't give up on her passion projects and they've become nothing but a thorn in his side."
Since departing from their royal duties in 2020, the famous couple have tackled numerous ventures including Markle's Archetypes podcast which was canned after 13 episodes, a mentoring initiative which has reportedly already been booted, and various Netflix projects.
The lack of success has Harry stressing out according to an insider: "He's had no choice but to give Meghan an ultimatum, at the very least a strong warning.
"Meghan can do whatever she wants with her vanity projects in her spare time, but she needs to find something that will be a success. He wants her to focus more on things that will matter, not jams and dog biscuits. He's tired of the ridicule but even he's seeing how a lot of it is actually warranted."
The source added: "It seems there is no doubt in Harry's mind that they'll be forced to make some huge changes in the future if they don't start to turn things around soon."
All this comes as Markle and Harry have continued to go on their own path amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks.
Markle went solo on November 15 when she attended a launch party for her friend Kadi Lee's haircare range, Highbrow Hippie, while Harry was instead in Canada, promoting 2025's Invictus Game.
On Markle's time alone at the party, an insider revealed at the time: "She didn't mention him. It was a bit 'Harry, who?" The night was all about her."
The pair's last joint public appearance in three months was the release of a video highlighting Archewell Foundation's commitment to children's online safety, and that is not good news according to royal expert Phil Dampier.
Dampier claimed: "I doubt Meghan and Harry's marriage will last much longer. They seem to be going their separate ways and spending so much time apart."
