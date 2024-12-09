Home > Politics Cold War: Jill and Joe Biden Refuse to Even Look at Kamala Harris as First Couple Receive Standing Ovation at Kennedy Center Honors Source: MEGA Joe Biden and Jill avoided eye-contact with Kamala Harris despite sitting next to each other. By: Lauren McIver Dec. 9 2024, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden and Jill have made it known there's tension with Vice President Kamala Harris following the embarrassing loss in the 2024 presidential election. RadarOnline.com can reveal the First Couple refused to look at Harris as they received a one-minute standing ovation at Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night.

Source: MEGA President Biden and First Lady Jill received a one-minute standing ovation at the event.

Despite Harris smiling from ear to ear and applauding, the First Couple reportedly ignored her, adding fuel to the feud rumors following the loss against President-elect Donald Trump. Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, sat right next to the couple at the event.

The awkward interaction quickly went viral on social media from the annual event that recognizes artists who have made an impact in the country. One user wrote on X: "Jill and Joe Biden are refusing to even look at Kamala Harris tonight." Another user joked: "I love how awkward it is for them."

Source: MEGA The video went viral on social media with fans noticing the tension.

Conservative commentator Nick Sortor tweeted, along with the laughing emoji: “Joe Biden and Dr. Jill are refusing to even GLANCE at Kamala Harris tonight. They freaking hate her." Another pro-Trump account on the microblogging platform wrote, “Joe and Jill Biden give Kamala & Dough the cold shoulder! They never even (LOOKED) at Kamala tonight! I’m beginning to think the Bidens don’t like her.”

The awkward encounter at the event comes as reports claim that the relationship between Biden and Harris has turned for the worse after the Vice President took his spot in the race to the White House in July. After an embarrassing debate in June and appearances that left the country questioning Biden's ability to run the country, he backed out of the race against Trump.

Jill Biden arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors and doesn’t even look at Kamala seated right next to her and Joe.



She really despises her. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lRccNCI2Vs — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 9, 2024

In early November, President-elect Donald Trump won the historic 2024 presidential election by a landslide. Trump, who won the election back in 2016, defeated Harris by winning all seven key swing states and earning 312 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed.

At the end of the campaign, Harris put Democrats $20 million in debt after spending $1.5 billion on private planes, celebrity appearances, and television promotions in just 15 short weeks. After the loss, Veterans Day was the first time President Biden and Vice President Harris saw each other, and both appeared stoic at Arlington Cemetery. Conservative commentator Steve Cortes shared a video of the cold interaction and wrote: "It’s safe to say that Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris’ guts."

It’s safe to say that Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris’s guts. pic.twitter.com/K6Te9Onf50 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 12, 2024

One user replied to the video: "Like most of America." Another said: "They all hate each other." A third noted: "No acknowledgment! Wow. Love it."

After Biden dropped out of the race in July, it was rumored that the President and First Lady held a "grudge" against Harris.