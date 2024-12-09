EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Judge Hands Besieged CNN Devastating Verdict in High-Stakes, Explosive Billion Dollar Defamation Trial With U.S. Navy Veteran

With Henry's ruling, Young has been allowed to "proceed with his claim for punitive damages".

RadarOnline.com can reveal Judge William Henry denied the network's motion for summary judgement while siding with veteran Zachary Young on several key issues.

During the segment, Tapper told viewers CNN correspondent Alex Marquardt found "Afghans trying to get out of the country face a black market full of promises, demands of exorbitant fees, and no guarantee of safety or success."

The veteran claimed the network "destroyed his reputation and business" with a segment on Jake Tappe r's The Lead in 2021, which was also shared on social media and the network's website.

Young has accused CNN of tarnishing his name by implying he profited off a "black market" while helping people flee Afghanistan during the Biden administration's 2021 military withdraw.

In Henry's ruling, he stated the court found the veteran "did not take money from Afghans".

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Henry wrote: "Despite claiming it did 'three weeks of newsgathering' and 'spoke with more than a dozen sources,' Defendant's representatives acknowledged it had no evidence that Young did anything criminal or illegal. Yet, Defendant used the Black Market Chyron. This is sufficient evidence upon which a reasonable jury could find with convincing clarity that Defendant acted with actual malice to survive summary judgment on this issue.

"Defendant had no evidence of illegality and Young said he was not contracting with or taking money from individuals. Despite this, Defendant published his name and photograph as the poster child bad actor preying on Afghans."