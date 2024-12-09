Your tip
Russia/Ukraine Conflict

Is This THE END of Russia’s Bloody War With Ukraine? 'Rumors' Swirl Volodymyr Zelensky Will Be Exiled to London and International Peacekeeping Forces Deployed

Photo ot Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: MEGA

Zelensky could soon be waving goodbye to his country.

By:

Dec. 9 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky could soon be out of a job - and exiled to London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The leader's ouster is rumored to be part of a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine that could put an end to their bloody conflict.

zelensky
Source: MEGA

Zelensky may be booted from his country amid a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Government sources have told Spanish news site El Mundo speculation has been spreading that Western leaders are working to convince Zelensky to leave for Great Britain. After that, new presidential elections will be held in Ukraine.

After he leaves, according to reported plans, European peacekeeping forces, mainly from Great Britain and France, would then be deployed in Ukraine.

The capitol city Kyiv could also then count on “rapid” accession to the European Union, along with aid for post-war reconstruction.

The news comes as president-elect Donald Trump continues to vow to swiftly bring an end to the war once he takes office.

Over the weekend, Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron met with Zelensky in Paris to discuss a "peace plan" with Russia.

RadarOnline.com can reveal top Ukrainian officials reportedly had talks with the incoming President over the past few weeks to get a "peace plan" in place for when he returns to the Oval Office.

Trump's advisors are also publicly and privately issuing a variety of proposals to bring the years-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine to an end. Some solutions allegedly include Ukraine giving up large parts of its territory to Russia.

russias war ukraine volodymyr zelensky london

President-elect Donald Trump met with French president Emmanuel Macron in hopes of ending the war.

MORE ON:
Russia/Ukraine Conflict

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia issued a stark warning that the West's support for Ukraine could trigger a nuclear confrontation.

Ambassador Andrey Kelin pointed to the West's backing of Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian territory as a dangerous escalation, which also comes as President Vladimir Putin pledged to launch more hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian targets.

Kelin said: "Absolutely, Britain and UK is now directly involved in this war, because this firing cannot happen without NATO staff, British staff as well.

"The US administration, support[ed] by France and the UK, has made a deliberate decision to make these strikes, which seriously escalates the situation, and it can bring a collision between the nuclear powers."

russias war ukraine volodymyr zelensky london
Source: MEGA

Trump and Macron spoke with Zelensky to hammer out a peaceful solution.

Last month, the U.S. embassy in Kyiv was evacuated, amid fears of a Russian rocket blitz. RadarOnline.com revealed the U.S. embassy claimed it received "specific" intel about a "potential significant air attack" before ordering everyone out.

It came a day after Ukraine used U.S.-supplied missiles to strike Russian territory for the first time — and Moscow warned it would "react accordingly".

The embassy said: "Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place."

The embassy told U.S. citizens to "be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced".

us intelligence knew about vladimir putins plans to invade ukraine
Source: MEGA

Russian president Vladimir Putin could soon be declaring victory over Ukraine.

Putin has repeatedly warned that Moscow will respond to Ukraine's strikes with U.S-made weapons deep into Russia

In September, he said it would "mean that Nato countries are at war with Russia”.

And just days after U.S President Joe Biden approved Ukrainian use of its far-reaching rockets, Putin signed a new doctrine to lower the bar for launching a nuclear strike.

Almost simultaneously, Ukrainian media reported the first use of the ATACMS missiles on Russian territory.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

