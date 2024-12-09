Is This THE END of Russia’s Bloody War With Ukraine? 'Rumors' Swirl Volodymyr Zelensky Will Be Exiled to London and International Peacekeeping Forces Deployed

The news comes as president-elect Donald Trump continues to vow to swiftly bring an end to the war once he takes office.

Over the weekend, Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron met with Zelensky in Paris to discuss a "peace plan" with Russia.

RadarOnline.com can reveal top Ukrainian officials reportedly had talks with the incoming President over the past few weeks to get a "peace plan" in place for when he returns to the Oval Office.

Trump's advisors are also publicly and privately issuing a variety of proposals to bring the years-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine to an end. Some solutions allegedly include Ukraine giving up large parts of its territory to Russia.