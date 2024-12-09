EXCLUSIVE: Elton John's Sad Last Days — Singer, 77, Confesses He Believes His Life Has Gone Downhill Since he Hit His Glorious 'Peak' Nearly 50 Years Ago
Elton John has admitted to assuming his decades-long career would tank after hitting an ultimate high at just 28 years old.
RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details from John's bombshell new book, where the British music icon detailed his 1975 tour across America and Canada as the "pinnacle" of his career — confessing he feared every show he played afterward would never compare.
John – who has gone on to win five Grammys – opened up in Farewell Yellow Brick Road about his extravagant West of the Rockies tour during that transformative year.
With lions backstage, security guards dressed in pink-feathered jumpsuits, baseball bats being swung atop the piano, and a setlist of over 30 songs, John proudly called the tour's show a "spectacle" and an "absolute triumph".
The 77-year-old also confessed he believed his career would decline after that, as he couldn’t envision achieving more.
The singer wrote: "As I've mentioned, there are rare live performances where everything comes together like magic. It all just works, and the audience can feel it, too.
"As a performer, I live for moments like that. After the second night, which went even better than the first, I assumed this was the pinnacle of my career. It couldn't get any better or bigger than this."
He added: "There I was, twenty-eight years old, at the top of the mountain with nowhere left to climb. I could never have imagined that there was so much farther for me to ascend.
"Somehow I'm bigger now than I was in 1975, which is extraordinary. But what's more extraordinary is how much happier I am."
John's successful career is one for the books – especially with his name being on the short list of EGOT winners, which means he has secured an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.
He's also won two Golden Globes, a Laurence Olivier Award, and the Kennedy Center Honor.
The British singer has had 130 Top 40 hits in the US and UK and has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He also has seven US No. 1 albums and eight UK No. 1 albums.
Navigating his way through the highs and lows of stardom, John's new book is packed with shocking moments from his time on the road as a global sensation.
It also touches on the success of his Elton John AIDS Foundation, which he launched in the midst of his booming touring career. To date, the foundation has raised more than $660million.
Behind the scenes, however, the singer has been dealing with some brutal health problems over the years – recently losing his eyesight after picking up a bacterial infection in his right eye that has since spread to both.
John has also undergone treatment for prostate cancer, contracted pneumonia in 2020, and got a stent to widen the arteries to his heart in 1999.
He previously underwent hip and knee replacements, along with having undiagnosed appendicitis – which nearly killed him in 2013.
He revealed earlier this year: "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left of me is my left hip. But I'm still here."
Despite it all, John has received plenty of support from his husband, David Furnish, their two sons: Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, and supporters all around the world, which have helped the songwriter continue to remain hopeful during his health battles.
In September, John also hinted at his morality especially following his numerous health battles.
He said: "The boys think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality. They love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever. I would love to be around forever.
"I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know."
