Rekindling? Ben Affleck 'Angling' to Get Back With First Wife Jennifer Garner, J Lo Fears — as It Emerges Pop Star Thinks the Mother of His Children was 'Casting a Shadow' Over Their Doomed Marriage
Ben Affleck wants back with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, following his failed marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winning star has his sights set on the mother of his children once again despite his second ex-wife believing the actress is to blame for their failed marriage.
A source claimed: "Ben would get back with Jen in a heartbeat if she'd have him," however, Garner is currently in a relationship with boyfriend John Miller.
Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 and welcomed three kids: Violet, 19; Fin, 15; and Samuel 12.
The insider continued: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage.
"Jen gets him like no one else and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."
Meanwhile, Affleck's most recent ex, Lopez, is said to not be too happy with Garner, 52, as the Alias alum was "constantly casting a shadow" over their doomed marriage.
The 55-year-old is now looking to show the dad-of-three what exactly he's missing now that they are not in a relationship anymore.
In sizzling clip shared on Instagram on Sunday, Lopez walked down a long hallway in a sequined gown which included a cleavage-baring cutout. The dress' backless designed was also put on display as the singer walked away.
The star added black heels, drop earrings, and a clutch to complete her hot look.
"Believe in yourself," Lopez captioned the clip.
While Lopez is hoping to leave Affleck drooling for her again, the actor is going through his own transformation as he is said to be planning to laser off his much-talked about giant back tattoo.
The Justice League actor was first spotted with the massive, odd etching of a phoenix rising from the flames covering his entire back in 2016, leading plenty of fans to mock Affleck.
Affleck at first pretended the tattoo was fake, but later admitted it was real and "meaningful" to him.
During his marriage to Lopez - which ran for just two years until their split earlier this year - the couple reportedly fought over the tattoo, as he refused to get it removed. However, things have now changed with Affleck back out on the market.
A insider previously said: "He's scheduling sessions with tattoo removal specialists to get rid of it bit by bit. It's a huge piece so it's going to take time, but he's already had a consultation - It's all part of his big post-divorce makeover."
The director's decision has left ex Lopez fueming, especially after how hard she tried to get him to remove the ink.
The source said: "She begged him to get rid of it for so long and he wouldn't. He'd get really offended any time she brought it up.
"But now that he's single and having to take his shirt off for other women, he's suddenly ready to remove it."
"When J.Lo finds out, she's absolutely going to take it personally!" the insider added.
