Tattoo You! Ben Affleck Sports Massive Phoenix Back Ink – See The Photos thumbnail

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

WILD MAN

Tattoo You! Ben Affleck Sports Massive Phoenix Back Ink – See The Photos

Actor is filming new movie Triple Frontier in Hawaii.

By
Posted on
Tattoo You! Ben Affleck Sports Massive Phoenix Back Ink – See The Photos thumbnail
View gallery 8
TID/BACKGRID

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Tattoo You! Ben Affleck Sports Massive Phoenix Back Ink – See The Photos
1 of 8
Ben Affleck has gone from ‘Batman’ to ‘Tat-Man’ on his latest movie set.RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Photo credit: TID/BACKGRID

Ben Affleck, 45, was spotted with a massive tattoo on his back while filming in Hawaii.

Photo credit: TID/BACKGRID

He sported an enormous colorful tattoo of a phoenix that covered his entire back plus a pair of designs on each shoulder.

Photo credit: TID/BACKGRID

Affleck was spotted on the beach with actors Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Oscar Isaac all carrying lifeguard equipment.

Photo credit: TID/BACKGRID

They are all currently filming ‘Triple Frontier’ which is a Netflix movie.

Photo credit: TID/BACKGRID

The ‘Justice League’ star looked in great shape as he sported a beard and black trunks.

Photo credit: TID/BACKGRID

It has been reported recently that he might get back together with estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

Photo credit: TID/BACKGRID

Several Hawaiian lifeguards were spotted on the set monitoring the stars as they went through their moves on the beach.

Photo credit: TID/BACKGRID

Comments