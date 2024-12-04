The One Secret Key to How Sir Elton John Has Survived a Decade of Horrific Health Battles — Including Prostate Cancer, Pneumonia and Now Blindness

John got pneumonia in 2020 as well as a fitting of a stent to widen the arteries to his heart in 1999. He also underwent one hip and two knee replacements, and an undiagnosed appendicitis which nearly killed him in 2013.

He revealed earlier this year: "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left of me is my left hip. But I'm still here."

Despite it all, John has received plenty of support from his husband, David Furnish, their two sons: Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, and supporters all around the world, which have helped the songwriter continue to remain hopeful during his health battles.