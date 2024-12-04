The One Secret Key to How Sir Elton John Has Survived a Decade of Horrific Health Battles — Including Prostate Cancer, Pneumonia and Now Blindness
Sir Elton John has suffered brutal health problems for years, only surviving because of one secret key: love from his family and friends.
The hitmaker has lost his eyesight, only adding to the list of his health issues as his iconic career comes to an end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 77-year-old was hit with "low vision" after picking up a bacterial infection in France in his right eye earlier this year — an infection that has now spread to both eyes — following treatment for prostate cancer.
John, who retired from touring in 2023, was forced to delay work on his 37th studio album because he "cannot read a lyric".
This is not the only health-related issue the singer has dealt with in the latter part of his life either.
John got pneumonia in 2020 as well as a fitting of a stent to widen the arteries to his heart in 1999. He also underwent one hip and two knee replacements, and an undiagnosed appendicitis which nearly killed him in 2013.
He revealed earlier this year: "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left of me is my left hip. But I'm still here."
Despite it all, John has received plenty of support from his husband, David Furnish, their two sons: Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, and supporters all around the world, which have helped the songwriter continue to remain hopeful during his health battles.
John said in November: "I want to make the best of my time while I am around. Our time together is so wonderful and so precious." A source at the time was surprised the entertainer opened up about his time left on this earth.
They said: "Elton is stoic. He doesn't like to talk about his health so it was a surprise when he came out with this yesterday."
In September, John also hinted at his morality especially following his numerous health battles.
He said: "The boys think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality. They love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever. I would love to be around forever.
"I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know."
Near the end of his tour in Sweden, John made it clear how important is family is to him, as he said: "I've had the most wonderful career.
"Fifty-odd years of pure joy playing music. I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything — I've earned it."
The musician currently has a tell-all memoir, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, on book shelves now — where he gives fans a more intimate look at his life including being denied the adoption of an 18-month-old Ukrainian boy.
In 1993, John and his husband attempted to adopt the boy — named Lev — from an orphanage in Makiivka, a city in the disputed Donetsk Oblast region of eastern Ukraine, but were turned away due to their sexuality.
John writes: "... Unfortunately, David and I weren't allowed to adopt because we are gay. The discrimination hurt, but the experience encouraged me to realize that I wanted to be a father."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.