Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > White House

Grinch of Christmas: Jill Biden's 2024 White House Decorations Blasted as a 'Circus Freak Show'

Composite photo of Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden's White House Christmas decor has been slammed by critics online.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jill Biden's last time decorating the White House for Christmas hasn't gone exactly as planned.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the First Lady's Christmas decor has been slammed for turning the presidential residence into a "circus freak show".

Jill, 73, proudly showed off her decorations on Monday, December 2 – one day after husband, Joe Biden, announced his controversial decision to pardon embattled son Hunter – and was met with swift criticism of her "tacky" design choices.

Article continues below advertisement
jill bidens christmas decor slammed by online critics
Source: MEGA

Jill announced this year's White House Christmas theme was 'A Season for Peace and Light'.

Article continues below advertisement

This year, Jill decided on the theme "A Season for Peace and Light".

In total, 83 Christmas trees, more than 28,125 ornaments, over 9,800 feet of ribbon, 165,000 holiday lights and a White House-inspired gingerbread house – constructed from 25 sheets of gingerbread dough, 10 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 65 pounds of hard icing, 45 pounds of chocolate, 50 pounds of royal icing and 10 pounds of gum paste – were used to bring Jill's vision to life.

Despite the massive undertaking, critics slammed the first lady's choices on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
jill bidens christmas decor slammed by online critics
Source: MEGA

A massive White House-inspired gingerbread house was among the thousands of decorations featured in this year's theme.

Article continues below advertisement
jill bidens christmas decor slammed by online critics
Source: MEGA

Jill continued her tradition of whimsical decor with a massive carousel in one room.

Article continues below advertisement

Photos revealed several rooms in the White House dressed up for the holiday season, though the decor was anything but traditional.

Instead of simple garland and bows, rooms featured rainbow striped drapes, whimsical novelty objects including a massive carousel and multi-colored lights and ornaments.

On X, one critic shared three snaps of Jill's decorations while taking a swipe at her husband's administration, writing: "Jill Biden's Christmas decorations look like what would happen if a group of circus clowns projectile vomitted all over the White House, which I guess is the perfect metaphor to sum up the last four years."

MORE ON:
White House

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
jill bidens christmas decor slammed by online critics
Source: MEGA

Critics said the colorful decorations made the White House look 'like a carnival'.

Article continues below advertisement
jill bidens christmas decor slammed by online critics
Source: MEGA

A close-up shot at some of the White House Christmas tree trimmings.

Article continues below advertisement

While one user replied the decor "looks like the carnival", other users responded with photos of clowns mocking Jill's theme.

Others took the opportunity to boast about former First Lady Melania Trump's Christmas decor, though she was also slammed for her choice of decorations during husband Donald Trump's first administration.

Another wrote: "Jill Biden just presented her White House Christmas decorations, and it's truly the ugliest thing ever."

Article continues below advertisement
jill bidens christmas decor slammed by online critics
Source: X

Social media users slammed the unconventional choice of decorations as 'circus show' online.

Article continues below advertisement

For the last three years, Jill – who has a background in education and continued teaching at a community college after Biden was elected – has pushed boundaries with her holiday decor.

Similar to this year's Christmas theme, Jill opted for a circus-inspired look which was played up with candy cane striped dressings seemingly meant to appeal to minors visiting the White House during the holiday season.

Oversized ornaments and piles of red presents were among some of the decorations selected to adorn doors around the White House, as well as an oversized sleigh pulled reindeer.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.