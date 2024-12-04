Grinch of Christmas: Jill Biden's 2024 White House Decorations Blasted as a 'Circus Freak Show'
Jill Biden's last time decorating the White House for Christmas hasn't gone exactly as planned.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the First Lady's Christmas decor has been slammed for turning the presidential residence into a "circus freak show".
Jill, 73, proudly showed off her decorations on Monday, December 2 – one day after husband, Joe Biden, announced his controversial decision to pardon embattled son Hunter – and was met with swift criticism of her "tacky" design choices.
This year, Jill decided on the theme "A Season for Peace and Light".
In total, 83 Christmas trees, more than 28,125 ornaments, over 9,800 feet of ribbon, 165,000 holiday lights and a White House-inspired gingerbread house – constructed from 25 sheets of gingerbread dough, 10 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 65 pounds of hard icing, 45 pounds of chocolate, 50 pounds of royal icing and 10 pounds of gum paste – were used to bring Jill's vision to life.
Despite the massive undertaking, critics slammed the first lady's choices on social media.
Photos revealed several rooms in the White House dressed up for the holiday season, though the decor was anything but traditional.
Instead of simple garland and bows, rooms featured rainbow striped drapes, whimsical novelty objects including a massive carousel and multi-colored lights and ornaments.
On X, one critic shared three snaps of Jill's decorations while taking a swipe at her husband's administration, writing: "Jill Biden's Christmas decorations look like what would happen if a group of circus clowns projectile vomitted all over the White House, which I guess is the perfect metaphor to sum up the last four years."
While one user replied the decor "looks like the carnival", other users responded with photos of clowns mocking Jill's theme.
Others took the opportunity to boast about former First Lady Melania Trump's Christmas decor, though she was also slammed for her choice of decorations during husband Donald Trump's first administration.
Another wrote: "Jill Biden just presented her White House Christmas decorations, and it's truly the ugliest thing ever."
For the last three years, Jill – who has a background in education and continued teaching at a community college after Biden was elected – has pushed boundaries with her holiday decor.
Similar to this year's Christmas theme, Jill opted for a circus-inspired look which was played up with candy cane striped dressings seemingly meant to appeal to minors visiting the White House during the holiday season.
Oversized ornaments and piles of red presents were among some of the decorations selected to adorn doors around the White House, as well as an oversized sleigh pulled reindeer.
