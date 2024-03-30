Joe Biden Faces Backlash After White House Bans Religious Easter Eggs From Children's Art Contest
The annual Easter art event, known as "Celebrating National Guard Families," which is part of the holiday traditions at the White House, has stirred some controversy this year after President Joe Biden announced a few changes.
Children of National Guard families are facing restrictions on the content of their Easter egg designs for the 2024 event. According to a flyer for the contest, religious symbols are prohibited in the submissions, along with overtly religious themes and partisan political statements, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The flyer further explains that selected designs from National Guard children will be brought to life on real hen eggs by talented egg artists and displayed at the White House during the Easter and Passover season.
This limitation on religious content has raised concerns among some participating families.
The White House's Easter traditions also include the famous Easter Egg Roll, which will feature an "EGGucation" theme this year. First Lady Jill Biden, a former teacher, is continuing her focus on education by transforming the event into a school community with various educational activities for children of all ages.
The president also declared Easter Sunday would also be "Transgender Day of Visibility," delivering a scathing attack on Republicans while stressing that "transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation."
The event is expected to draw around 40,000 participants and will feature not only the egg roll and Easter egg hunt but also a Physical "EGGucation" Zone, School House Activity Area, Reading Nook, Field Trip to the Farm, Picture Day, and a snack tent.
Additionally, children's entertainment acts and performances will be showcased on a "School House stage" on the South Lawn.
The prohibition on religious Easter egg designs for National Guard children has sparked conversations on freedom of expression and the boundaries of inclusion in such events.
While the intent may be to promote diversity and prevent controversial content, some families feel their religious freedom is being curtailed.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize the president and the changes his administration has issued on the holiday festivities.
"The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ," he shared to his nearly 700,000 followers. "Banning sacred truth and tradition — while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as 'Transgender Day' — is outrageous and abhorrent. This is why the American people are taking note."