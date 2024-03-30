Joe Biden Faces Backlash After White House Bans Religious Easter Eggs From Children's Art Contest

The event is expected to draw around 40,000 participants and will feature not only the egg roll and Easter egg hunt but also a Physical "EGGucation" Zone, School House Activity Area, Reading Nook, Field Trip to the Farm, Picture Day, and a snack tent.

Additionally, children's entertainment acts and performances will be showcased on a "School House stage" on the South Lawn.

The prohibition on religious Easter egg designs for National Guard children has sparked conversations on freedom of expression and the boundaries of inclusion in such events.

While the intent may be to promote diversity and prevent controversial content, some families feel their religious freedom is being curtailed.

