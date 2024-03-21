Your tip
Kellyanne Conway Claims Democrats 'Going to Brunch' Instead of Church Have Cost Party Minority Voters

trump kellyanne conway says tim scott checks boxes for vice president
Kellyanne Conway claimed Democrats are losing voters because they're going to brunch instead of church.

By:

Mar. 21 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Kellyanne Conway claimed Democrats are losing voters because of their "hostility to religion," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Conway, 57, said Democrats are "jogging and going to brunch" instead of attending church services.

kellyanne conway donald trump person color running mate monster gains
Conway discussed Republican gains among minority voters on Wednesday's edition of 'Kudlow.'

The former Trump advisor made the claims on Wednesday's edition of Kudlow on Fox Business when she was asked about Republicans winning over longtime Democrat voters.

Conway attributed Republican gains to Democrats turning away from religion and subsequently failing to reach minority voters, who she said spend their weekends in church instead of going to brunch.

kellyanne conways memoir sells only copies
Conway said minority voters are 'tired' of Democrats' 'wokeness and cancel culture.'

"Now, the other thing that’s so interesting about this – particularly with the minority groups, Kellyanne – there’s a cultural point here," host Larry Kudlow said.

"They’re tired of the Democrats’ woke[ness] and cancel culture and no Americana, no American history, and so forth. That whole story has backfired on Democrats. And these are working folks, right? These are Latinos, these are African Americans."

kellyanne conway daughter claudia playboy bunny
Conway claimed minority voters have left the Democrat party largely due to 'public safety and cultural issues.'

Conway agreed before adding, "The minority voters – in large part, particularly Hispanic and African American males – are leaving the Democratic Party."

"They believe the Democratic Party has left them. It has something to do with economic upward mobility, home ownership, business ownership. But it has so much to do with public safety and the cultural issues."

trump white house counselor kellyanne conway blasts joe biden mishandling classified documents jpg
Conway claimed Democrats refuse to even offer 'thoughts and prayers' following tragedies.

Conway continued on Democrat's so-called "hostility to religion."

"They’re always offering their thoughts now. They won’t even say 'thoughts and prayers' anymore," Conway scoffed. "I offer you my thoughts, Larry. They won’t even say 'prayer.'"

"You walk into any Catholic church – we’re both Catholic, Larry – you walk into any Catholic church in any major suburb in our nation on a Saturday, Sunday, who’s in there?" Conway continued. "Multi-generations in the pews, Hispanics, and Asian Americans. I’ve seen it firsthand."

"The Masses are in Tagalog, they’re in Korean, they’re in Spanish. That’s who’s propping up the churches. The Whites are out jogging and having brunch. They’ve lost it. They’re openly hostile to the people."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Conway suggested former boss Donald Trump select a "person of color" as his 2024 running mate. Conway also predicted that the ex-president would see "monster gains" among minority voters ahead of November's election.

"Look, every way you look at it, Hispanics have so many reasons to dump Biden," Conway said on Fox News' Outnumbered.

"How cynical of an entire Democratic Party to believe that in the nine years since Donald Trump elevated into international consciousness his view on illegal immigration. The Democrats still think that attacking Donald Trump on the border is going to get them Hispanic votes."

