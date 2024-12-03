Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Shirley MacLaine

Shirley MacLaine's Lonely Last Days: 'Steel Magnolias' Veteran, 90, 'Willing to Pay for Assistant to Sip Cocktails Every Night and Hear Tales About her Career'

McLaine is looking for a drinking buddy.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Shirley MacLaine is looking to share some final terms of endearment with a new drinking buddy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 90-year-old Hollywood legend is on the lookout for a new personal assistant — with the emphasis on the personal.

The Steel Magnolias star reportedly recently asked friends to set her up with a new assistant, and even provided a list of specific job requirements.

A source told DailyMail.com: "The main qualifications she has required are that the applicants need to be available for a cocktail with her at 5pm, and then be able to discuss her movies and career. Night after night."

Any applicants will surely have plenty to talk about with MacLaine, whose career in Hollywood has spanned more than 70 years.

The multi-talented actress has been nominated for numerous Academy Awards, an Emmy Award, two BAFTA Awards and six Golden Globes.

MacLaine won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the 1983 film Terms of Endearment. She also had memorable roles in movies like The Turning Point, Being There, and Postcards from the Edge.

Besides the daily libations and discussions, insiders say there won't be much else to do.

The source added: "When one of her circle asked if there was anything else involved, the Oscar winner shrugged and said she thought that would be enough."

Any new hire can expect the legend to make it worth their while as well, with MacLaine promising to be "very generous" when it comes time for payday.

However, it might not always be a happy hour for new employees — especially with reports the nonagenarian can still be quite a handful.

And RadarOnline.com can disclose, people close to MacLaine call her "feisty", "impatient", and "opinionated", and add she doesn't tolerate laziness or suffer fools gladly.

Another insider dished: "Employees better know their job descriptions and her colleagues their place, or she'll give them a piece of her mind."

As the older sister of fellow Tinseltown titan Warren Beatty, MacLaine has always been a wild card – and one of the few female members of Frank Sinatra's Las Vegas Rat Pack, which included pals Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop.

The Oscar winner – who's still a working actor – recently settled in Malibu after selling her ranch in Santa Fe.

The source continued: "Shirley's been running a tight ship ever since she got back to L.A. She barks orders and drives the staff around like she's queen of the castle, and she's just as forthright on a movie set.

“She insists on people going above and beyond. She insists that everyone be punctual – early is on time for Shirley."

But she apparently isn't trying to turn people off. The tipster simply said: "She's just of a generation that believes hard work is the key to success, and fun comes later.

“She demands people have a top-notch work ethic. This is how she was raised, and she doesn't have time for people who don't, or won't, carry their own weight."

