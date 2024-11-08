Your tip
Spitfire Shirley MacLaine 'Refusing to Slow Down' and 'Still as Steely as Ever' After Hitting 90: 'She Gives Employees a Piece of Her Mind!'

Shirley MacLaine is said to be as steely and vital as ever.

Nov. 8 2024

Spitfire senior Shirley MacLaine is still as steely a magnolia at 90 as she ever was.

And RadarOnline.com can disclose people close to her don't use typical terms of endearment for the diva – instead calling her "feisty," "impatient" and "opinionated", adding she doesn't tolerate laziness or suffer fools gladly.

"Employees better know their job descriptions and her colleagues their place, or she'll give them a piece of her mind!" insiders said.

Insiders say MacLaine is still as steely a magnolia at 90 as she ever was.

The Oscar winner – who's still a working actor – recently settled in Malibu after selling her ranch in Santa Fe.

"Shirley's been running a tight ship ever since she got back to L.A.", gabbed a source. "She barks orders and drives the staff around like she's queen of the castle, and she's just as forthright on a movie set.

“She insists on people going above and beyond. She insists that everyone be punctual – early is on time for Shirley."

A tipster described MacLaine as 'just of a generation that believes hard work is the key to success, and fun comes later'.

But she isn't being mean just for the hell of it, the tipster said. "She's just of a generation that believes hard work is the key to success, and fun comes later.

“She demands people have a top-notch work ethic. This is how she was raised, and she doesn't have time for people who don't, or won't, carry their own weight."

With the energy of folks half her age, it's not surprising the six-time Oscar nominee refuses to retire.

With the energy of folks half MacLaine’s age, sources said it's not surprising the six-time Oscar nominee refuses to retire.

She guest-starred on two episodes of Only Murders in the Building in 2022 and her latest film, People Not Places, is now in postproduction.

