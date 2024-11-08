Meddling Mark Harmon 'Still Muscling in On NCIS' Despite Leaving Show 3 Years Ago: 'He Has to Have a Say In Everything From Casting to Plots'
Meddling Mark Harmon may have retired from NCIS in 2021, but RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders say he thinks he's still on the job, and his buttinski behavior is getting on the nerves of the cast and crew.
The silver fox, 73, left the show after 19 seasons playing Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in October 2021.
But even though he doesn't play an investigator anymore, he can't stop snooping around the sets of NCIS and its spinoffs, spies said.
"For someone who said three years ago he was retiring, Mark's still very immersed in the franchise and must have a say in everything from casting to plot lines’ gabbed a snitch.
"He's still an executive producer and he's stretching it as far as he can. He can't help himself!
"He's got opinions to share with the younger generation and is not afraid to dish out report cards and judgment from afar", an insider dished.
"There certainly are some people who appreciate a little wisdom, but others are finding Mark's constant interfering annoying and wish he'd ease up."
He's especially meddlesome when it comes to NCIS: Origins, the tipster said.
"It was Harmon who called to tell Austin Stowell he got the job playing a younger version of his iconic character on NCIS: Origins."
Stowell recalled he was skiing in an area with spotty reception when he learned Harmon wanted to speak to him. He took off his skis, jumped in his Jeep and raced down the highway to a place with reliable service.
"Mark was very complimentary”, Stowell reported. "He said, ‘It's been you from the second you walked in the room.’”
"Word is it was Mark who pushed Austin to wear blue contacts to copy Gibbs’ intense blue stare", said the squealer. "Obviously, Mark's still 100 percent invested in the show, despite his so-called retirement."
