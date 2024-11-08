Meddling Mark Harmon 'Still Muscling in On NCIS' Despite Leaving Show 3 Years Ago: 'He Has to Have a Say In Everything From Casting to Plots'

But even though he doesn't play an investigator anymore, he can't stop snooping around the sets of NCIS and its spinoffs, spies said.

"For someone who said three years ago he was retiring, Mark's still very immersed in the franchise and must have a say in everything from casting to plot lines’ gabbed a snitch.

"He's still an executive producer and he's stretching it as far as he can. He can't help himself!