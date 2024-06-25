Unrecognizable: Mark Harmon, 72, Sheds Clean-Cut 'NCIS' Image Before Filming Begins on 'Freaky Friday 2'

Mark Harmon was spotted looking nearly unrecognizable just ahead of Disney's announcement that the actor is back for the highly anticipated Freaky Friday 2, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Harmon, 72, will return to the silver screen alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan for the 2003 body-swap sequel, set to be released nationwide in 2025.

Disney shared the first behind-the-scenes photo from the project, showing Curtis and Lohan — who play mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman — excitedly posing hand-in-hand on set during the first day of filming on Monday.