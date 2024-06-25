Unrecognizable: Mark Harmon, 72, Sheds Clean-Cut 'NCIS' Image Before Filming Begins on 'Freaky Friday 2'
Mark Harmon was spotted looking nearly unrecognizable just ahead of Disney's announcement that the actor is back for the highly anticipated Freaky Friday 2, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Harmon, 72, will return to the silver screen alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan for the 2003 body-swap sequel, set to be released nationwide in 2025.
Disney shared the first behind-the-scenes photo from the project, showing Curtis and Lohan — who play mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman — excitedly posing hand-in-hand on set during the first day of filming on Monday.
Lohan also posted a series of clips from the Freaky Friday 2 set on Instagram showing her gleeful reunion with Curtis, writing in the caption, "We're back!" Curtis shared the same video montage, captioning her post, "FREAK OUT TIME."
Meanwhile, Harmon — who will return as Ryan, Anna's stepdad, in the upcoming movie — was spotted running errands in Los Angeles looking far more casual than he did during his days on the CBS crime drama NCIS.
On Monday, The U.S. Sun shared photos of the shaggy-haired actor, as he took a trip to the trendy Erewhon Market. He squinted in the scorching sun as he strolled down the street in a button-down shirt, shorts, and flip-flops.
Harmon, known for his polished appearance as Marine Corps sniper turned special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS, has apparently opted for a more relaxed look since he left the show in October 2021.
The actor will appear alongside other familiar faces in Freaky Friday 2, including Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. New faces like Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons will also join the cast.
According to the official synopsis, the film — directed by Nisha Ganatra — will take a "multigenerational twist" on the original, featuring Anna with "a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter."
"As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," the description explains, hinting at another body-switching storyline.
The first film, which was a remake of Disney's 1976 version starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, was a huge success, grossing $160 million worldwide.
Lohan and Curtis have been outspoken about wanting to reprise their Freaky Friday roles, and Lohan hinted at the forthcoming sequel during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show in March.