Sophia Bush's Exes Before Rumored Romance With Ashlyn Harris in 8 Clicks
Chad Michael Murray
Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray had an instant connection after meeting on the set of One Tree Hill. They took their whirlwind romance to the next level when they wed on April 16, 2005.
Five months after the ceremony, the pair announced their separation but continued working on their CW drama. Bush officially filed for an annulment in February 2006, citing fraud, before they were granted a divorce in December of the same year.
In her interview on "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast this month, Bush opened up about her failed marriage, which also followed her divorce from Grant Hughes.
"I was a very naive 21-year-old kid and that's all there is to it," she said. "Lots of people do lots of stupid s--- before their prefrontal cortexes are fully formed — and they're not until they're 26. So you do the math on my timeline."
Jon Foster
Bush moved on from Murray when she met Jon Foster on the set of the horror film Stay Alive in 2006.
The Chicago P.D. actress revealed in 2008 that they broke up one year before the interview.
"You can love somebody, and not be in love with them, and I think that was a really valuable lesson," she told Us Weekly after the split. "We weren't ready to get married, but it definitely doesn't mean we don't care about each other."
James Lafferty
Bush fell in love with her another costar in 2008.
After meeting James Lafferty, the pair started dating and even earned approval from Murray. However, the fling only lasted for a year.
Austin Nichols
The Good Sam actress went on to date her other One Tree Hill costar, Austin Nichols. They had an on-again, off-again romance before they ultimately split in February 2012.
"We had so many years of history prior to him coming to work on the show," Bush told E! News before the breakup. "And I think someone taking a job and moving their life across the country to show you how much they care is pretty much the most romantic gesture that a person could make."
Dan Fredinburg
Bush fell in love with Google executive Dan Frendinburg in April 2013. The duo called it quits after less than a year of dating, but they remained on friendly terms after splitting amicably.
"When you see one another for 24 hours every four weeks, it's impossible to maintain a romantic relationship. They weren't able to spend the time together that was necessary to nurture that kind of relationship," a source told People in August 2014.
After Fredinburg's tragic death, Bush expressed her heartbreak on social media. She also sent him a birthday greeting in 2015 on what would have been his 34th birthday.
Jesse Lee Soffer
Bush sparked a romance with her costar Jesse Lee Soffer in 2014, and they dated for only a year. They ignited reconciliation rumors after they were photographed holding hands after their breakup, but the buzz fizzled out after a few weeks.
Grant Hughes
In May 2020, the public spotted Bush holding hands with a mystery man — who was later identified as Hughes. The entrepreneur popped the question in August 2021 and tied the knot on June 11, 2022, at the Philbrook Art Museum in Tulsa, Okla.
However, Bush filed for divorce 13 months later but did not disclose why they ended things.
"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source said after their separation. "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."
Current Partner: Ashlyn Harris
Two months after Bush called it quits with Hughes, she started seeing Ashlyn Harris as they both began the new chapters in their lives.
A source exclusively told People they had their dinner date weeks before the news about their romance emerged. As for Harris' estranged wife, Ali Krieger, things reportedly ended between them earlier than reported.
"Although it's new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali's divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer," the insider continued.