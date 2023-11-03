Your tip
Sophia Bush's Exes Before Rumored Romance With Ashlyn Harris in 8 Clicks

sophia bushs exes
Source: MEGA

Sophia Bush struck up a new romance with professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris after splitting from Grant Hughes.

By:

Nov. 3 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Chad Michael Murray

chad michael murray
Source: MEGA

Chad Michael Murray wed Sarah Roemer in 2015.

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray had an instant connection after meeting on the set of One Tree Hill. They took their whirlwind romance to the next level when they wed on April 16, 2005.

Five months after the ceremony, the pair announced their separation but continued working on their CW drama. Bush officially filed for an annulment in February 2006, citing fraud, before they were granted a divorce in December of the same year.

In her interview on "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast this month, Bush opened up about her failed marriage, which also followed her divorce from Grant Hughes.

"I was a very naive 21-year-old kid and that's all there is to it," she said. "Lots of people do lots of stupid s--- before their prefrontal cortexes are fully formed — and they're not until they're 26. So you do the math on my timeline."

Jon Foster

jon foster
Source: MEGA

He married Steven and Liv Tyler's daughter, Chelsea Tyler, in June 2015.

Bush moved on from Murray when she met Jon Foster on the set of the horror film Stay Alive in 2006.

The Chicago P.D. actress revealed in 2008 that they broke up one year before the interview.

"You can love somebody, and not be in love with them, and I think that was a really valuable lesson," she told Us Weekly after the split. "We weren't ready to get married, but it definitely doesn't mean we don't care about each other."

James Lafferty

james lafferty
Source: MEGA

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park tied the knot in 2022.

Bush fell in love with her another costar in 2008.

After meeting James Lafferty, the pair started dating and even earned approval from Murray. However, the fling only lasted for a year.

Austin Nichols

austin nichols
Source: MEGA

Austin Nichols also dated Chloe Bennet after his on-again, off-again relationship with Sophia Bush.

The Good Sam actress went on to date her other One Tree Hill costar, Austin Nichols. They had an on-again, off-again romance before they ultimately split in February 2012.

"We had so many years of history prior to him coming to work on the show," Bush told E! News before the breakup. "And I think someone taking a job and moving their life across the country to show you how much they care is pretty much the most romantic gesture that a person could make."

Dan Fredinburg

dan fredinburg
Source: MEGA

The former Google executive died on April 25, 2015, after sustaining injuries due to an avalanche at Mount Everest's South Base Camp.

Bush fell in love with Google executive Dan Frendinburg in April 2013. The duo called it quits after less than a year of dating, but they remained on friendly terms after splitting amicably.

"When you see one another for 24 hours every four weeks, it's impossible to maintain a romantic relationship. They weren't able to spend the time together that was necessary to nurture that kind of relationship," a source told People in August 2014.

After Fredinburg's tragic death, Bush expressed her heartbreak on social media. She also sent him a birthday greeting in 2015 on what would have been his 34th birthday.

Jesse Lee Soffer

jesse lee soffer
Source: MEGA

He dated Torrey DeVitto in 2018.

Bush sparked a romance with her costar Jesse Lee Soffer in 2014, and they dated for only a year. They ignited reconciliation rumors after they were photographed holding hands after their breakup, but the buzz fizzled out after a few weeks.

Grant Hughes

grant hughes
Source: MEGA

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes called it quits after 13 months of marriage.

In May 2020, the public spotted Bush holding hands with a mystery man — who was later identified as Hughes. The entrepreneur popped the question in August 2021 and tied the knot on June 11, 2022, at the Philbrook Art Museum in Tulsa, Okla.

However, Bush filed for divorce 13 months later but did not disclose why they ended things.

"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source said after their separation. "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

Current Partner: Ashlyn Harris

ashlyn harris
Source: MEGA

Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce from Ali Krieger in September.

Two months after Bush called it quits with Hughes, she started seeing Ashlyn Harris as they both began the new chapters in their lives.

A source exclusively told People they had their dinner date weeks before the news about their romance emerged. As for Harris' estranged wife, Ali Krieger, things reportedly ended between them earlier than reported.

"Although it's new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali's divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer," the insider continued.

