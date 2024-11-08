Timothée Chalamet 'Stuck Doing Endless Reshoots' For Bob Dylan Biopic 'To Measure Up to Might of Co-Star Edward Norton's Commanding Performance'
RadarOnline.com can reveal sources say rising star Timothée Chalamet needed to work overtime, doing reshoots, to measure up to the commanding performance of his Bob Dylan biopic co-star Edward Norton.
Timothée plays the iconic musician in A Complete Unknown, but he was apparently upstaged by Norton, who dazzles as Dylan's mentor, fellow folk singer Pete Seeger.
"Bottom line here is that the reshoots were put together to work out issues with Timothée's acting, to give his big moments more strength, and to iron out the issues with his impersonation of Bob Dylan”, spilled an insider.
Though a Chalamet pal denied it, studio bosses were said to be concerned that Norton, 55, was outshining 28-year-old Timothée's work in early internal screenings of the film, prompting millions of dollars to be spent to reshoot certain scenes.
"Timmy wanted the reshoots, too", noted the insider. "He wanted a second chance to tweak his performance with hopes that it will put him in the running for a Best Actor Oscar."
But he apparently wasn't even the best actor in the biopic!
“It drove Timmy up a wall that Ed turned in such a seamless, soulful performance", continued the snitch. "He wouldn't have participated in the reshot scenes otherwise. Doing them threw his schedule into total chaos."
The Dune heartthrob, who has been linked to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, 27, since April, also wanted to make sure he impressed the guy he was playing, said sources.
"What everybody is still waiting on is Bob Dylan's reaction to the finished project because that will determine how much he'll participate in the publicity and awards campaign for the film", said the insider.
