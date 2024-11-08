Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Timothee Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet 'Stuck Doing Endless Reshoots' For Bob Dylan Biopic 'To Measure Up to Might of Co-Star Edward Norton's Commanding Performance'

timothee chalamet endures endless reshoots
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet is said to be facing intense reshoots for Bob Dylan biopic to measure up to Edward Norton’s impact on the big screen.

By:

Nov. 8 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

RadarOnline.com can reveal sources say rising star Timothée Chalamet needed to work overtime, doing reshoots, to measure up to the commanding performance of his Bob Dylan biopic co-star Edward Norton.

Timothée plays the iconic musician in A Complete Unknown, but he was apparently upstaged by Norton, who dazzles as Dylan's mentor, fellow folk singer Pete Seeger.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet endures endless reshoots
Source: MEGA

Chalamet reportedly needed to work overtime on the upcoming Dylan biopic.

Article continues below advertisement

"Bottom line here is that the reshoots were put together to work out issues with Timothée's acting, to give his big moments more strength, and to iron out the issues with his impersonation of Bob Dylan”, spilled an insider.

Though a Chalamet pal denied it, studio bosses were said to be concerned that Norton, 55, was outshining 28-year-old Timothée's work in early internal screenings of the film, prompting millions of dollars to be spent to reshoot certain scenes.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet endures endless reshoots
Source: SearchlightPictures / YouTube

Studio bosses are said to be concerned Norton was outshining the young lead actor.

MORE ON:
Timothee Chalamet

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

"Timmy wanted the reshoots, too", noted the insider. "He wanted a second chance to tweak his performance with hopes that it will put him in the running for a Best Actor Oscar."

But he apparently wasn't even the best actor in the biopic!

“It drove Timmy up a wall that Ed turned in such a seamless, soulful performance", continued the snitch. "He wouldn't have participated in the reshot scenes otherwise. Doing them threw his schedule into total chaos."

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet endures endless reshoots
Source: MEGA

An insider Chalamet 'wanted a second chance to tweak his performance with hopes that it will put him in the running for a Best Actor Oscar'.

The Dune heartthrob, who has been linked to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, 27, since April, also wanted to make sure he impressed the guy he was playing, said sources.

"What everybody is still waiting on is Bob Dylan's reaction to the finished project because that will determine how much he'll participate in the publicity and awards campaign for the film", said the insider.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.