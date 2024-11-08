Aging Tom Selleck's Sad Last Days: Bloated 'Blue Bloods' Star 'Begging Pals For Work' As He's 'Terrified Slowing Down Will Land Him in Early Grave'

Aging Tom Selleck isn't ready to retire, and RadarOnline.com can reveal sources say he's going all out to land new work now that Blue Bloods has hit the trash bin – and he's particularly leaning on old pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox to help him line up a gig.

"He's desperate for work and calling in every favor he can think of", spilled a spy. "People might not realize how close he is with the Friends cast" from back when the Magnum, PI hunk famously played a love interest of Cox's character, Monica Geller.