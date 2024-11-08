Your tip
Aging Tom Selleck's Sad Last Days: Bloated 'Blue Bloods' Star 'Begging Pals For Work' As He's 'Terrified Slowing Down Will Land Him in Early Grave'

Tom Selleck apparently thinks slowing down will be the death of him.

By:

Nov. 8 2024

Aging Tom Selleck isn't ready to retire, and RadarOnline.com can reveal sources say he's going all out to land new work now that Blue Bloods has hit the trash bin – and he's particularly leaning on old pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox to help him line up a gig.

"He's desperate for work and calling in every favor he can think of", spilled a spy. "People might not realize how close he is with the Friends cast" from back when the Magnum, PI hunk famously played a love interest of Cox's character, Monica Geller.

Sources say Selleck is going all out to land new work now 'Blue Bloods' has hit the trash bin.

"They all loved him when he was on the show. He's hoping Jennifer and Courtney will lend him a hand.

"He truly believes they can set him up with a gig of his liking, and maybe Jen can even get him on The Morning Show. He would love that!"

The actor is said to be ‘bored’ and ‘out of sorts’ after the abrupt end of his 14 years on ‘Blue Bloods'.

Sources squealed Selleck, 79, is "bored" and "out of sorts" after the abrupt end to his 14 years on Blue Bloods.

"He's a workaholic, he can't retire”, claimed a mole. "Tom has finally gotten it, loud and clear, that Blue Bloods is not coming back, so he's trying to get work proactively. He has lots of friends in Hollywood and he's tapping all his contacts."

An insider claimed Selleck is a ‘a workaholic' who 'can't retire'.

Selleck is said to be crushing the scales at an astonishing 350 pounds – 150 pounds more than in his 1980s heyday.

"Being out of work has not helped his health", dished a source. "He has too much time sitting around doing nothing. Hopefully his old pals can help!"

