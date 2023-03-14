'NCIS' Stars Wilmer Valderrama & Sean Murray Fighting Over Top Billing, Sources Claim

NCIS fan favs Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama are butting heads for top billing, according to sources who revealed the warring actors may be outshined by the return of the crime drama’s biggest star, Mark Harmon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since Harmon bowed out following Season 19, Sean, 45, and Wilmer, 43, have seen their storylines bumped up significantly — and sources said their egos have expanded along with their screen time.