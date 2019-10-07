Pauley Perrette 'So Freaking Happy' On New Show After Mark Harmon 'NCIS' Abuse Drama The actress says she can now put a 'few devastatingly difficult years' behind her.

After some “difficult” years, former NCIS star Pauley Perrette says she is ready to make her comeback — on the same network that nearly drove her mad, RadarOnline.com, has learned.

Perrette, 50, is currently working on a new CBS series called Broke. After posting a photo of herself and the cast together at a table read, Perrette also shared her gratitude with fans.

“I’m so exhausted and SO FREAKIN’ HAPPY shooting my new show #Broke on @CBS,” she tweeted. “I want to thank all y’all that supported me through a few devastatingly difficult years.”

“I’m so happy and healthy now and having a blast. THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind Love y’all!” she added.

Perrette left NCIS in 2018, after 15 years on the show, claiming co-star Mark Harmon assaulted her on set and made her life a living hell.

“I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me,” she tweeted in June. “I have nightmares about it.”

But at the CBS Television Critics Association summer tour day in August, 2019, the network’s president of entertainment Kelly Kahl said that is all in the past now.

“I can’t speak to to what she’s addressing in her tweets. She came to us with a workplace concern, we immediately investigated it and resolved it to everyone’s satisfaction, and we’re very happy to have her on the air with us this year,” Kahl said. “I don’t think she’d be back with us if she had huge concerns.”

However, publicly proclaiming her new and improved outlook on life could come back to haunt the Perrette, especially after her former co-star threatened to sue her if CBS execs didn’t rein her in, as Radar previously reported.

“Mark told them he hasn’t hired a lawyer — yet — but is ready to take legal action if she continues to claim he assaulted and intimidated her,” a source close to the 68-year-old actor said in June. “Pauley has made it seem as if he got physical with her, which he insists he never did! Mark feels the whole thing has gotten out of hand and wants CBS to do something before he is forced to!”

Perrette first began feuding with Harmon when he brought his rescue dog to work, even after the pitbull had previously bit a crew member on the set in October 2016. The victim was left with a gash that took 16 stitches to close.

Perrette was allegedly “furious” and “refused to listen to” Harmon when he tried to explain the situation, a Radar insider said at the time.

“After that Pauley just lost it and started shouting at Mark,” the insider said, alleging Perrette began to act like a “bit of a diva” on set from that point on. “She said that he should never have adopted a pitbull in the first place.”

“She refused to shoot scenes with Mark and she refused to sit on the same side of the table as him at table reads,” the insider said. “She even completely ignored him any time he tried to make amends.”

