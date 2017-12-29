The REAL Reason Pauley Perrette’s Leaving ‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Vicious On-Set Pet!

NCIS fan favorite Pauley Perrette was driven off the crime drama after 16 years because she hated the vicious pit bulldog co-star Mark Harmon insists on bringing to the set — even after a bloody attack, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

That’s the shocking truth behind the 48-year-old actress’ sudden October announcement that she’s leaving her beloved role as quirky crime lab whiz Abby Sciuto, sources insist. “She doesn’t feel safe on set and she doesn’t want to be around his dog.”

In October 2016, Mark’s four-year-old rescue pooch, Dave, tore into a crew member on the set of the CBS drama about U.S. Navy criminal investigators.

The biting left the victim bleeding and in pain from a large gruesome gash that needed a whopping 16 stitches to close, according to sources.

Later, NCIS insiders tried to poo-poo Dave’s ferocious ­assault, saying the set was “dog friendly” to workers’ pooches and the crew member was roughhousing with Mark’s pet when “it became frightened and attacked.”

Despite the terrifying incident, “Mark still brings the dog to the set,” the snitch spills to Radar.

“Pauley doesn’t agree with it. She doesn’t think it’s right for Mark to expose anyone else to a possible attack.”

The feisty femme felt Harmon “was putting people in danger and was very upset,” says the source. She complained to show bigwigs and to Mark, who’s also a producer of the long-running hit series. Amazingly, she was forced out for speaking up, sources charge!

“When she said something, Mark and the execs fired back and refused to bend,” reveals the informant.

In her departure announcement, Pauley left out a reason — while admitting she “loved” her character, Abby.

She would only say “it was a decision made last year,” which is when the attack occurred.

“I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season, but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years,” Pauley added.

While Pauley was through, she agreed to shoot the current season, but only if producers met certain conditions.

She refused to shoot scenes with Mark and while his dog was on the set, says the source.

“She was anxious on set and basically said, ‘I am not filming if that dog is here,’ so they agreed to film her and Mark separately,” says the source.

“They set her role up where she wouldn’t have to film with Mark and they aren’t even in the same room. So she only films when Mark isn’t around.”

Two-faced show bosses ­released a statement praising Pauley, calling her “a valued member of both NCIS and the CBS family for over 15 years,” and adding “we respect her ­decision to leave at the end of the season.”

But sources say show execs caved to star Mark. “It’s sad Mark sticks up for his dog and won’t stick up for ­Pauley,” says the source. “It’s like you can’t say anything or you’ll be fired nowadays.”

