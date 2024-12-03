Inside Eminem's Tumultuous Relationship with Estranged Mom Debbie Nelson Before her Death at 69 — Including a $10Million Defamation Lawsuit, Tell-All Book and Diss Tracks

In the early days of his career, Eminem often used his troubled childhood and relationships with his parents for inspiration behind his hit songs.

A lyric from his song My Name Is, Eminem rapped: “I just found out my mom does more dope than I do" — which caused his late mom to file a $10 million defamation lawsuit against him.

The lawsuit settled in 2001 for $25,000 — $1,600 went to Nelson.

The iconic rap star also referenced his late mom in songs like Kill You and sang: "My mama used to tell me these crazy things … I realized she was the crazy one."

In the song Cleaning Out My Closet, he accused his mother of more drug use.