Inside Eminem's Tumultuous Relationship with Estranged Mom Debbie Nelson Before her Death at 69 — Including a $10Million Defamation Lawsuit, Tell-All Book and Diss Tracks

Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson passed away following a lung cancer battle.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 6:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Eminem's estranged mom Debbie Nelson has passed away following her battle with lung cancer and years after a very tumultuous relationship with the iconic rapper.

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the two's troubled dynamic over the years that included a $10Million defamation lawsuit and diss tracks.

Eminem often used his troubled childhood and relationships with his parents for inspiration.

In the early days of his career, Eminem often used his troubled childhood and relationships with his parents for inspiration behind his hit songs.

A lyric from his song My Name Is, Eminem rapped: “I just found out my mom does more dope than I do" — which caused his late mom to file a $10 million defamation lawsuit against him.

The lawsuit settled in 2001 for $25,000 — $1,600 went to Nelson.

The iconic rap star also referenced his late mom in songs like Kill You and sang: "My mama used to tell me these crazy things … I realized she was the crazy one."

In the song Cleaning Out My Closet, he accused his mother of more drug use.

In an interview with Inside Edition in 2001, Nelson spoke about her son's famous music and the allegations he makes in his songs.

She said: "It does hurt. God knows I don’t deserve it.”

Nelson previously admitted the allegations made by her son 'hurt.'

In 2000, Nelson released her own song to Eminem, Dear Marshall, in which she apologized to the award-winning rapper and said she "did the best" she could.

A few years later, she released her tell-all book while battling breast cancer, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem, and shot down the negligence and abuse allegations.

The memoir ended up causing more friction between the troubled duo.

His grandmother, Betty, told outlets at the time: "I heard Marshall was not too happy about Nelson writing the book and rehashing their relationship or more accurately, lack of one.

"It just reopened old wounds, and in hindsight, I think she regrets it."

Nelson published her 240-page memoir 'My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem' in 2008.

After a public feud that lasted many years, Eminem opened up about the rocky relationship with his estranged mother.

He told BET in an interview in 2011: "Even though we don’t really speak, she is my mother, I do love her and I think I got a better understanding of what she was going through or what she may be going through."

Eminem then shocked fans by releasing the song Headlights, in which he issued an apology to his mother in 2013.

He rapped: “I don’t hate you ’cause, Ma / You’re still beautiful to me, ’cause you’re my Ma.”

Two years before her death, Nelson congratulated her son for all his success.

Two years before her death, Nelson congratulated her son for all his success after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She wrote on X: “I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you.”

On December 3, it was announced that Eminem's mom passed away following a battle with advanced lung cancer.

After her cancer diagnosis was revealed in September, it was reported that Nelson attempted to contact her son after years of estrangement.

At the time, one family insider said: "She has a very limited amount of time."

