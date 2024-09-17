Your tip
Eminem 'At Center of Desperate Bid for Him to Reconnect With Dying Mom Before She's Killed by Cancer': Family Friends Warn She Has 'Very Limited Amount of Time Left'

Composite photo of Eminem and Debbie Nelson.
Source: MEGA;@THESHADYVERSE/YOUTUBE

Eminem has been encouraged to make peace with his cancer-stricken mom Debbie Nelson has "she as a very limited amout of time" according to family members.

By:

Sept. 17 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Eminem's family are pleading with the rapper to make peace with his cancer-stricken mother Debbie Nelson before she dies.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Lose Yourself hitmaker, 51, has been estranged from Nelson, 69, for a number of years, but has helped her financially.

eminem reconnect dying mom cancer family friends
Source: MEGA

The rapper has always financially supported his mom but has not seen her for 'years'.

But their relationship has never recovered from a fall-out over his lyrics and accusations made by Nelson in her memoir and given her late-stage lung cancer health diagnosis, they haven't got much time to patch up their differences.

As one family insider puts it: "She has a very limited amount of time."

eminem reconnect dying mom cancer family friends shadyverse ig
Source: @THESHADYVERSE/YOUTUBE

Debbie Nelson has late-stage lung cancer and family members believe her health is deteriorating fast.

Speaking to the National Enquirer, the source added: "People around her aren’t even sure if Eminem is aware of what is happening to his mother.

"He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk.

"It would be good for them (to communicate).

"This could give them the chance to reconcile."

qthemusic/eminem
Source: MEGA

Eminem and Nelson fell out over her tell-all memior.

Eminem – whose real name is Marshall Mathers – and Nelson have endured a toxic relationship since 1999 when she slapped him with an $11million defamation lawsuit after the rapper called her a dope user in one of his songs.

However, the case only netted her a measly $1,600.

Eight years later, while battling breast cancer, Nelson penned a tell-all book about the hip-hop superstar called My Son Eminem: Setting the Record Straight on My Life as Eminem's Mother.

eminem reconnect dying mom cancer family friends book

Nelson attemped to take credit for her son's success in the book as well as reveal how rapper ditched his father.

Eminem

But the memoir caused a further rift with her son.

His grandmother Betty told the National Enquirer at the time: "I heard Marshall was not too happy about Nelson writing the book and rehashing their relationship or more accurately, lack of one.

"It just reopened old wounds, and in hindsight, I think she regrets it."

Eminem has form for ditching a parent.

He never forgave his father Marshall Mathers Jr – also known as Bruce – for abandoning Nelson when he was a tot, leaving the pair to live in poverty.

The rapper was so incensed, he ignored his father's pleas to make up before died of a heart attack in 2019 while living in a run-down bungalow.

Writing in her book, Nelson said: "He never knew his father and I did all I could to make up for it.

"I wasn't happy when he made a whole new life for himself – what mother wants to be known as a pill-popping alcoholic who lives on welfare."

qthemusic/eminem
Source: MEGA

Eminem has won 15 Grammys and an Oscar during his career.

Debbie also insisted she played a huge part in her son's music success.

She said: "Somebody had to get behind him, honey, to get him where he is today.

"I know there was many times he felt defeated and wanted to give up.

"Somebody had to get behind him to push him. And it sure as hell wasn’t anybody else except me. He had no father in the picture."

