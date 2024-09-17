Monster of Avignon: Dominique Pélicot Stuns Courtroom with Shocking Confession on Drugging and Allowing Dozens to Rape His Wife
The ‘Monster of Avignon’ shocked the courtroom with a chilling confession at his trial, which resumed on Tuesday after a hiatus due to illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dominique Pélicot, 71, admitted to drugging his wife, Gisèle Pélicot, also 71, and facilitating the rape by multiple strangers over a decade. The trial has captivated global attention due to its scale and horrific nature.
Pélicot, along with 50 other men, faces charges of aggravated rape, with a potential 20-year prison sentence if convicted, the Daily Mail reported.
Pélicot's confession came amid a tense courtroom atmosphere. He declared, "I am a rapist, like everyone else in this courtroom," acknowledging his crimes in full.
His estranged wife faced him bravely, expressing her shock and sorrow. "For fifty years, I lived with a man who I would never have imagined for a single second that he could do these acts. I had complete confidence in this man."
Pélicot, using a cane and appearing frail, pleaded for sympathy, saying, “I regret what I did. I ask for forgiveness, even if it is not forgivable.” He claimed his actions stemmed from past traumas, recounting childhood abuse and asserting that he was not “born perverted.” He described his youth as filled with painful memories and expressed remorse for his actions against Gisèle.
During the trial, Pélicot revealed his involvement in the abuse and shared that his crimes were partly motivated by a failed attempt to introduce his wife to swinging, which she rejected. He confessed to drugging Gisèle to facilitate the assaults.
Pélicot's defense has previously suggested his actions were influenced by a troubled past, but his statements have not swayed the court's perception.
Gisèle Pélicot, maintaining composure, noted that she had lived with someone she thought she knew well. Despite her husband's expressions of regret, she struggled to reconcile the man she loved with the one who betrayed her trust.
The courtroom was further unsettled by Pélicot’s detailed recounting of his actions and his claims of still loving his family, including his three children and grandchildren, who he insisted were never harmed.
The case has also implicated various professionals, including civil servants, ambulance workers, and even a journalist, with a total of 72 men identified as participating in the abuse. Police have recorded 92 rapes, with 51 of the perpetrators identified and arrested.
Pélicot's sex ring used a now-defunct online forum to arrange these assaults, and he admitted to filming the attacks for his own gratification.
In a separate case, Pélicot faces charges of raping and murdering a 23-year-old estate agent in Paris in 1991 and an attempted rape in 1999, for which DNA evidence was found. His trial in Avignon, which is expected to continue until December 21, has revealed disturbing details about his criminal activities and the extensive network of men involved.
The trial has been marked by Pélicot’s fluctuating health, with his testimony delayed by illness. His legal team confirmed he was too unwell to testify last week.
