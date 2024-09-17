Monster of Avignon: Dominique Pélicot Stuns Courtroom with Shocking Confession on Drugging and Allowing Dozens to Rape His Wife

Pélicot, using a cane and appearing frail, pleaded for sympathy, saying, “I regret what I did. I ask for forgiveness, even if it is not forgivable.” He claimed his actions stemmed from past traumas, recounting childhood abuse and asserting that he was not “born perverted.” He described his youth as filled with painful memories and expressed remorse for his actions against Gisèle.

During the trial, Pélicot revealed his involvement in the abuse and shared that his crimes were partly motivated by a failed attempt to introduce his wife to swinging, which she rejected. He confessed to drugging Gisèle to facilitate the assaults.

Pélicot's defense has previously suggested his actions were influenced by a troubled past, but his statements have not swayed the court's perception.