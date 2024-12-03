Eminem's Mom Debbie Nelson Dead at 69 From Lung Cancer Just Months After Attempting to Contact the Rapper Following Years of Estrangement
Eminem's mom, Debbie Nelson, has passed away aged 69.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper's mother died following a battle with advanced lung cancer – and mere months after she reportedly attempted to contact her son after years of estrangement.
Nelson was said to have passed on Monday, December 2, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Her diagnosis with advanced lung cancer was announced in September, according to TMZ.
At the time, one family insider said: "She has a very limited amount of time."
Over the years, the rapper and his mother had a complicated relationship, which was often at the center of his lyrics in his early career.
In 1999, Nelson filed an $11million defamation lawsuit against her son after he called her a drug addict in one of his sons.
When all was said and done, Nelson received only $1,600 from the case.
Eight years later, as she battled breast cancer, Nelson released her 2007 tell-all book, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem: Setting the Record Straight on My Life as Eminem's Mother.
The memoir ended up only furthering the divide between the Mockingbird rapper and his mother.
His grandmother, Betty, told outlets at the time: "I heard Marshall was not too happy about Nelson writing the book and rehashing their relationship or more accurately, lack of one.
"It just reopened old wounds, and in hindsight, I think she regrets it."
While their relationship never recovered from the fallout over Nelson's lawsuit – sparked by Eminem's lyrics – or her memoir, the rapper continued to help his mother financially.
Following her cancer diagnosis, sources said the Lose Yourself rapper's inner circle urged him to make amends with his mother before it was too late.
An insider said of their complicated relationship: "People around her aren’t even sure if Eminem is aware of what is happening to his mother.
"He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk.
"It would be good for them (to communicate)."
The source added: "This could give them the chance to reconcile."
Sadly, Eminem has had a complicated relationship with both of his parents.
He never forgave his father, Marshall 'Bruce' Mathers Jr., for abandoning him and Nelson when he was a child.
Nelson spoke about their rift in her memoir, writing: "He never knew his father and I did all I could to make up for it.
"I wasn't happy when he made a whole new life for himself – what mother wants to be known as a pill-popping alcoholic who lives on welfare."
Despite Bruce's attempts at reconciling years later, Eminem refused.
Bruce passed away in 2019 aged 67 of a heart attack.
