Ailing Neil Young Set for 'Farewell Gig' at Glastonbury 2025 in 'Legends Slot' After String of Health Issues From Polio to Diabetes, Arthritis and Near-Fatal Aneurysm

A source said: "Neil and his band The Chrome Hearts are firming up plans for ­European dates next year and Glastonbury is on the cards.

"Neil last performed there in 2009 and his headline set on the Pyramid Stage was incredible.

"He is keen to play a handful of big shows in Europe and his team are keen to get him on the line-up.

"With Sir Rod Stewart confirmed to play, if Emily Eavis can get Neil on board too there would be two huge legends on the line up. Stevie Wonder is also in the mix for this year as well as The 1975.

"Glastonbury appears to be leaning back into its roots of rock, and if they can secure Neil it would be an amazing addition to what is already shaping up to be an incredible line up."