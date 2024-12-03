Ailing Neil Young Set for 'Farewell Gig' at Glastonbury 2025 in 'Legends Slot' After String of Health Issues From Polio to Diabetes, Arthritis and Near-Fatal Aneurysm
Neil Young is hoping to play a "Farewell Gig" at Glastonbury next year after a string of health issues pushes him into retirement.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran rocker, 79, is eyeing a place on the bill — 16 years since his last appearance at the festival — believing it will be the perfect way to sign off his career.
A source said: "Neil and his band The Chrome Hearts are firming up plans for European dates next year and Glastonbury is on the cards.
"Neil last performed there in 2009 and his headline set on the Pyramid Stage was incredible.
"He is keen to play a handful of big shows in Europe and his team are keen to get him on the line-up.
"With Sir Rod Stewart confirmed to play, if Emily Eavis can get Neil on board too there would be two huge legends on the line up. Stevie Wonder is also in the mix for this year as well as The 1975.
"Glastonbury appears to be leaning back into its roots of rock, and if they can secure Neil it would be an amazing addition to what is already shaping up to be an incredible line up."
Last month Young revealed that he was reworking plans for a European tour — and wanted to scrap the indoor plans for outdoor gigs.
Writing on his website, Young said: “Indoor concerts could be too risky for health reasons and we don't want to have to cancel any concerts for health reasons next summer.”
Instead Young and The Chrome Hearts will be performing at big outdoor venues from next spring across Europe and the UK.
On Monday, eagle-eyed fans spotted Young's website had also been updated to include a picture of a ticket from 2009's Glastonbury.
It was put on to Young's "timeline" and included a letter from a fan who said he'd got back together with his ex during the singer's headline slot.
The show won five-star reviews from critics at the time and saw Young playing a set packed full of hits including Cinnamon Girl, Down By The River and Rockin’ In The Free World.
Young has battled back from a series of health issues in the past, including polio when he was a youngster, which left him severely ill and hospitalized for quite some time, to the point he was barely able to walk.
All this was compounded by the fact that he also had type-1 diabetes, and had to manage injecting insulin and regularly checking his glucose levels.
In 2012 he also revealed he suffered from epileptic seizures when he was a teenager and when he was 54, a neurologist told him he had a brain aneurysm.
Young, who married actress Daryl Hannah, 64, in 2018, is currently performing despite suffering from arthritis, which has seen him adopt a new guitar playing style to get him through the pain.
In September, Young and his band Crazy Horse announced they were cancelling a slew of dates for their Love Earth tour, due to a "mystery illness."
