EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Craig Declares He Doesn't Care About Gen Z's Opinion Over Sex-Filled New Film 'Queer' — 'There are No Rules'

James Bond hero Daniel Craig says he's neither shaken nor stirred if prudish Gen Z movie-goers are turned off by guy-on-guy sex scenes in his latest flick, Queer.

The demographic cohort of people born between the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2010s argue that love-making shots could be left on the cutting room floor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the 007 stalwart, and co-star Drew Starkey agree they are vital to the flick and both couldn't care less about the sensibilities of Generation Z, with Starkey summing up: "I don’t know if that’s true. Maybe it’s because there’s a much louder voice online."

"I don’t know; I can’t speak to that generation," Craig, 56, said when asked about a 2023 UCLA study indicating that young people are rejecting sex scenes in films.