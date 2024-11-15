Is The Wait For The New James Bond Finally Over?

Any Bond actor has to tick a few boxes: sophisticated, elegant, able to swan about a casino floor and play a couple of baccarat games or poker with a Bond aura like Brosnan, Craig, and Connery in years gone by.

Although the dynamic of online casino gaming has meant that land-based options have had a bit of competition on their hands over the last two decades, online casino table games are available within a few seconds from a smartphone or desktop. In contrast, if you’re trying to capture the Bond look and aura, you’ll have to throw on your tuxedo, stroll through, and look at some of the casino table games in person.

So, could the rumored names pull off the Bond look in the casino and pull off his casino table game flair? We’d say so. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Paul Mescal, and Henry Cavill are the three men most closely associated with landing the role, and all of them would look suave pulling that off.

The recent AI-generated Henry Cavill trailer may have fooled some. While Casino Royale director Martin Campbell stated that Cavill would have been more or less guaranteed the role had Daniel Craig not blown everyone away in his audition, the Jersey-born star, who later went on to play Superman, had to lick his wounds and wait a decade and a half to be considered again.