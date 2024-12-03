EXCLUSIVE: How David Bowie Replaced 'Love' in Lyrics With VERY X-Rated Word as Part of Naughty Performance Game

Music great David Bowie is lauded across the globe for his unique musical talent, but the iconic star also had a wicked sense of humor and loved to be downright silly.

Bowie enjoyed a dirty joke with pals and would often replace the word "love" in famous songs with "knob", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Ashes To Ashes star is to many fans the ultimate king of rock and roll cool, but he also loved to play the fool.

And a new book about the chart legend, who died in 2016 aged 69, reveals how he liked to play the "Knobbing Game" with close friend and drummer John Cambridge.

Nick Smart, author of David Bowie: The Collector, reveals: "The pair messed about.