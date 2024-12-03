Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: How David Bowie Replaced 'Love' in Lyrics With VERY X-Rated Word as Part of Naughty Performance Game

how david bowie replaced love in lyrics
Source: DAVIDBOWIE/INSTAGRAM

Music great David Bowie had a silly sense of humor.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Music great David Bowie is lauded across the globe for his unique musical talent, but the iconic star also had a wicked sense of humor and loved to be downright silly.

Bowie enjoyed a dirty joke with pals and would often replace the word "love" in famous songs with "knob", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Ashes To Ashes star is to many fans the ultimate king of rock and roll cool, but he also loved to play the fool.

And a new book about the chart legend, who died in 2016 aged 69, reveals how he liked to play the "Knobbing Game" with close friend and drummer John Cambridge.

Nick Smart, author of David Bowie: The Collector, reveals: "The pair messed about.

how david bowie replaced love in lyrics
Source: MEGA

Bowie loved to play silly games with hit songs.

"At David's 50th party, they played the Knobbing Game whereby they would replace the word 'love' in song lyrics with the word 'knob.' .

"Hence All My Knobbing by The Beatles, You've Lost That Knobbing Feeling by The Righteous Brothers and the Percy Sledge classic When A Man Knobs A Woman."

Bowie deftly navigated the world of comedy like a pro, unafraid of being made a fool of or losing his cool, a trait that many professional comedians saw and appreciated in the rocker.

And his gameness for goofing on himself was on full display during his multiple appearances on Conan O’Brien’s former show, Late Night.

"The man was always outstanding," O’Brien said at the time of this death. "People remember what a phenomenal musician David Boie was and that was the case: he was mind-blowingly talented."

how david bowie replaced love in lyrics
Source: MEGA

Bowie deftly navigated the world of comedy like a pro.

However, he also "was fun and he was always funny".

In one of his most memorable appearances, Bowie took part in a recurring Late Night gag known as "Secrets" where celebrities reveal their innermost thoughts.

"I was on tour in the United States back in ’89 and we did a show in Cincinnati," a deadpan Bowie said, staring into the camera while holding a lit cigarette. "During that show, I shouted out, 'It's great to be in Cincinnati!' That was a lie."

Bowie’s interest in the goofy even stretched into animation, as he was known to be a fervent fan of Spongebob Squarepants, so much so that he voiced a role in a 2007 TV movie dubbed SpongeBob’s Atlantis SquarePantis.

"I’ve hit the holy grail of animation gigs," Bowie said on his blog of the role at the time. "Yesterday I got to be a character on … tan-tara … SpongeBob SquarePants.

how david bowie replaced love in lyrics
Source: MEGA

In one of his most memorable appearances, Bowie took part in a recurring Late Night gag known as 'Secrets'.

"Oh Yeah!! We, the family, are thrilled. Nothing else need happen this year, well, this week anyway."

However, Bowie’s single most memorable comedic moment, besides a split-second, scene-stealing cameo in Zoolander for which he nabbed an MTV Movie award nomination, is an uproarious 2006 appearance in UK show Extras, the follow-up to the Brit version of The Office starring Ricky Gervais.

Bowie’s single scene also happens to double as one of the best moments of the entire acclaimed series,

The show’s plot follows Gervais as his character desperately tries to navigate the thankless world of being a background actor, and in one episode he gets to meet the legend himself.

After a brief, awkward introduction between the two, Bowie is suddenly struck with inspiration for a song by the chance meeting and improvises a scathing takedown of Gervais’s loser character.

how david bowie replaced love in lyrics
Source: MEGA

Bowie’s interest in the goofy even stretched into animation, as he was known to be a fervent fan of 'Spongebob Squarepants'.

"Little fat man who sold his soul," croons Bowie out of the blue while a shocked Gervais looks on. Turning around to play a nearby piano, Bowie continues: "Chubby little loser, national joke!" and soon leads the crowd in a sing-along.

Bowie nails the outrageous lyrics, singing the words "pathetic little fat man" as if he were performing a ballad.

