Aging Conan O'Brien Gets Makeover For His TV Show

New Hair, Teeth & Wardrobe! Inside Conan O'Brien's Midlife Meltdown! 'He's not comfortable being the oldest guy on late night.'

America’s longest-working late night talk show host Conan O’Brien is giving himself a makeover to look younger and hipper, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The red-headed host of TBS’ Conan, 55, “is not comfortable being the oldest guy in the late night business, which after 25 years on the air is exactly where he finds himself,” a source told Radar.

“The pressure to shorten and spice up his show from the network has been relentless, and Conan has responded by overhauling his appearance, his hair, his teeth and his wardrobe.”

With the retirement of David Letterman on May 20, 2015, O’Brien became the longest-working of all current late-night talk show hosts in the U.S.

He’s also older than his TV rivals Jimmy Kimmel (51), Jimmy Fallon (44), and Seth Meyers (also 44).

The funnyman starred on Late Night with Conan O’Brien from 1993-2009 and the short-lived The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien from 2009-2010, and has reigned on Conan on TBS since 2010.

According to the insider, O’Brien, who has been married to devoted wife Elizabeth since 2002, is the midst of a midlife crisis and thinks he needs a complete style overhaul!

“Conan admits he’s the king of ‘dad jeans’ and ratty t-shirts and he’s never made an effort to be particularly dapper or stylish when he isn’t on-camera and hustling for the audience,” the source revealed.

“But he’s now decided to let his wife and even his kids give him direct notes on how to dress, how to do his hair and how to deal with his pale complexion.

“He’s experimenting with this stuff now and hopes that, by January, he’ll look younger and fresher to viewers looking to sample the new iteration of his show.”

