Late Loose-Lipped Music Legend Quincy Jones' Secret Hatred For The Beatles Revealed: 'No-Playing Motherf------!'
Quincy Jones' hatred for iconic rock band The Beatles has been unearthed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music producer called out the famous UK band while he was alive and even bashed Paul McCartney's bass skills.
According to sources, Jones was labeled The Beatles as the "worst musicians" and "no-playing motherf*******".
The hitmaker said: "Paul was the worst bass player I've ever heard," and also completely destroyed The Beatles' drummer, Ringo Starr after working with him on his debut solo album, Sentimental Journey.
He recalled: "I remember once we were in the studio with George Martin, and Ringo had taken three hours for a four-bar thing he was trying to fix on a song. He couldn't get it."
Jones is said to have urged Starr to take a break at a bar, and in the meantime the legendary music star brought in another drummer to finish the job in 15 minutes.
After Starr heard the playback and was impressed, Jones quipped: "Yeah, motherf******, because it ain't you!"
This is not the first time Jones' disdain for a fellow musician has been revealed, as years before his death he made sure to call out Sean 'Diddy' Combs' musical skills.
In 2012, during a Spotify launch, Jones joked Combs “couldn’t recognize a B flat” note.
Jones also pointed out: "P Diddy has a doctorate in marketing", referring to his clothing labels and success with his vodka company Ciroc as Combs' true talents.
Following his comments, Jones received plenty of attention, leading him to respond on Facebook.
He said at the time: "No controversy, no diss. I have nothing by love and respect for Diddy and all that he has achieved as an artist and an executive. Always have and always will.”
Jones died on November 3, 2024, at the age of 91. His publicist Arnold Robinson announced at the time: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing.
"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."
According to his death certificate, Jones died from pancreatic cancer as he had been living with the disease for years.
An industry source told RadarOnline.com: "It was typical of the man that he decided not to share this information and instead he fought this awful illness for as long as he could and battled through to the ripe old age of 91. That just shows the determination of a man who wanted to eke out as long as he could living on this planet."
Jones, worked with everyone from Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, and also produced the King of Pop's album Thriller — still the biggest selling album of all time.
Jones died at his home in Bel Air, California, surrounded by his children, siblings and other family members.
He was laid to rest in a private ceremony last month and a larger memorial is being planned, according to sources.
