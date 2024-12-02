Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Quincy Jones

Late Loose-Lipped Music Legend Quincy Jones' Secret Hatred For The Beatles Revealed: 'No-Playing Motherf------!'

Split photo of Quincy Jones, The Beatles
Source: MEGA

Jones once replaced Ringo Starr with another drummer while in the studio.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Quincy Jones' hatred for iconic rock band The Beatles has been unearthed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music producer called out the famous UK band while he was alive and even bashed Paul McCartney's bass skills.

Article continues below advertisement
quincy jones sex crazed druggie heroin lovers aged pp
Source: MEGA

Jones was not a fan of The Beatles while alive.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, Jones was labeled The Beatles as the "worst musicians" and "no-playing motherf*******".

The hitmaker said: "Paul was the worst bass player I've ever heard," and also completely destroyed The Beatles' drummer, Ringo Starr after working with him on his debut solo album, Sentimental Journey.

He recalled: "I remember once we were in the studio with George Martin, and Ringo had taken three hours for a four-bar thing he was trying to fix on a song. He couldn't get it."

Article continues below advertisement
the beatles the philippines
Source: MEGA

The iconic music producer labeled the UK band as the 'worst musicians'.

Article continues below advertisement

Jones is said to have urged Starr to take a break at a bar, and in the meantime the legendary music star brought in another drummer to finish the job in 15 minutes.

After Starr heard the playback and was impressed, Jones quipped: "Yeah, motherf******, because it ain't you!"

This is not the first time Jones' disdain for a fellow musician has been revealed, as years before his death he made sure to call out Sean 'Diddy' Combs' musical skills.

Article continues below advertisement
ringo starrs dying days
Source: MEGA

Jones replaced Ringo Star with another drummer during a recording session.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2012, during a Spotify launch, Jones joked Combs “couldn’t recognize a B flat” note.

Jones also pointed out: "P Diddy has a doctorate in marketing", referring to his clothing labels and success with his vodka company Ciroc as Combs' true talents.

Following his comments, Jones received plenty of attention, leading him to respond on Facebook.

He said at the time: "No controversy, no diss. I have nothing by love and respect for Diddy and all that he has achieved as an artist and an executive. Always have and always will.”

MORE ON:
Quincy Jones

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs dangling woman th floor balcony sexual battery suit
Source: MEGA

Jones also bashed Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his lack of recognizing notes.

Article continues below advertisement

Jones died on November 3, 2024, at the age of 91. His publicist Arnold Robinson announced at the time: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing.

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

According to his death certificate, Jones died from pancreatic cancer as he had been living with the disease for years.

Article continues below advertisement

An industry source told RadarOnline.com: "It was typical of the man that he decided not to share this information and instead he fought this awful illness for as long as he could and battled through to the ripe old age of 91. That just shows the determination of a man who wanted to eke out as long as he could living on this planet."

Jones, worked with everyone from Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, and also produced the King of Pop's album Thriller — still the biggest selling album of all time.

Article continues below advertisement
quincy jones could have had pancreatic cancer for years
Source: MEGA

Jones died after a secret battle with pancreatic cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Jones died at his home in Bel Air, California, surrounded by his children, siblings and other family members.

He was laid to rest in a private ceremony last month and a larger memorial is being planned, according to sources.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.