Late Loose-Lipped Music Legend Quincy Jones' Secret Hatred For The Beatles Revealed: 'No-Playing Motherf------!'

According to sources, Jones was labeled The Beatles as the "worst musicians" and "no-playing motherf*******".

The hitmaker said: "Paul was the worst bass player I've ever heard," and also completely destroyed The Beatles' drummer, Ringo Starr after working with him on his debut solo album, Sentimental Journey.

He recalled: "I remember once we were in the studio with George Martin, and Ringo had taken three hours for a four-bar thing he was trying to fix on a song. He couldn't get it."