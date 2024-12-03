Your tip
Queen Camilla, 77, Sparks Fresh Health Fright After Admitting She's Missing Qatar Royal Visit After Pneumonia Battle — While William Supports Cancer Survivor Kate at the Lavish Event

Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla has been battling the terrifying illness since early November.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

Queen Camilla has sparked fresh health fears after admitting she's missing another major royal event after battling pneumonia.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the 77-year-old royal has been urged by her doctors to continue resting after being diagnosed with the "potentially deadly" infection a month ago.

camillas tears for dying king charles
Source: MEGA

The 77-year-old royal has backed out of another major royal event.

The palace announced that the Queen will be skipping the official kickoff of the Qatar state visit to the United Kingdom on December 3 due to her lingering symptoms.

King Charles' wife is reportedly dealing with "post-viral fatigue" and was urged by her medical staff to take more time to rest and recover.

Due to the sickness, Queen Camilla will be missing out on the welcoming the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

Camilla will also not be making an appearance at the arrival ceremony at Horse Guards Parade — which Prince William and Princess Kate are rumored to be attending.

However, Camilla will allegedly make an appearance at the traditional Buckingham Palace lunch.

king charles set to getcamilla new dog for christmas
Source: MEGA

The Queen reportedly came down with a chest infection after she returned home to England following a royal tour.

According to People, there has been "no change to [Camilla's] diagnosis or treatment" following the early November announcement about her chest infection.

The Buckingham Palace first announce the royal's terrifying illness on November 5.

Camilla reportedly came down with the chest infection after she returned to England following a nine-day royal tour in Samoa and Australia.

After being diagnosed with the illness, the royal missed out on a few events to rest but made a short return to her royal duties on November 12.

In a video posted to X, the Queen said during the appearance: "I'm obviously getting much better, bit of sort of coughing going on. I really wanted to come."

In late November, Camilla pulled out of another major royal event just hours prior.

Shortly before she was set to attend the Royal Variety Performance, she cancelled her appearance citing "lingering post-viral symptoms" and doctor's orders for rest.

Regarding Camilla's last-minute cancellation, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said at the time: "Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest.

"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance."

the royal family
Source: MEGA

The royal family has been dealing with many health issues over the year.

The Queen's illness is one of the many health scares the royal family has dealt with over the year.

Back in February, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer after he underwent a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate in January.

In March, Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis after fans questioned her whereabouts for months.

In September, Kate announced that she successfully completed her cancer treatment and has since slowly returned to her royal duties.

On December 3, she joined fellow royals, including her husband Prince William, to welcome the Emir of Qatar.

queen elizabeth thought meghan markle asset royal family before megxit
Source: MEGA

Kate has been slowly returning to royal duties after cancer treatment.

