EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton Spending 'Quiet Christmas Together' to 'Heal Marriage' After Princess' Cancer Fight and Affair Rumors

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Kate and William have had what the Queen famously called an 'annus horribilis'.

"She’s had her health battle and their marriage was rocked again by the ghost of rumors Wills cheated.

"It's been horrific for both of them, and thir kids – especially with King Charles battling cancer and Queen Camilla being ill, and the drama with Prince Harry.

"This Christmas is going to be a much-needed time for them to heal their marriage. They just want a quiet time together and a drama-free 2025, and they’re praying the family get healthier."