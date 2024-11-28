EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton Spending 'Quiet Christmas Together' to 'Heal Marriage' After Princess' Cancer Fight and Affair Rumors
Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to spend a "quiet Christmas together" in a bid to "heal" their marriage, sources have claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royals intend to use the festive period to rest and reflect following a tough year, which has been overshadowed by Kate's cancer battle, King Charles and Queen Camilla's respective health woes, plus concerns over their relationship.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Kate and William have had what the Queen famously called an 'annus horribilis'.
"She’s had her health battle and their marriage was rocked again by the ghost of rumors Wills cheated.
"It's been horrific for both of them, and thir kids – especially with King Charles battling cancer and Queen Camilla being ill, and the drama with Prince Harry.
"This Christmas is going to be a much-needed time for them to heal their marriage. They just want a quiet time together and a drama-free 2025, and they’re praying the family get healthier."
William and Kate will spend their low-key Christmas at their Sandringham Estate with three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.
It will be Kate’s first Christmas since revealing her cancer battle.
King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold said: "Last Christmas she was probably aware that something wasn't quite right, so I imagine it was quite a tough Christmas."
Kate underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January 2023 and was later diagnosed with cancer.
She was treated with chemotherapy and has since recovered and returned to work.
Harrold added: "(This year is going to be) more positive, based on what we've been told.
"It will be like any other Christmas, focused on the young family. They're very family-orientated, like the late Queen, so that will be their focus."
He also revealed the royal couple and their children will likely arrive at Sandringham on the day before Christmas Eve and spend the holidays there.
RadarOnline.com revealed in the summer the couple’s marriage had been rocked once again by cheating rumors.
Tales of William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, first started spreading in 2019 – and came back with a vengeance earlier this year when Kate's mysterious absence from the public eye led to wild speculation about their relationship.
Things quietened down after the Princess of Wales first disclosed her heartbreaking diagnosis in March, but some are now claiming that William has gone running back to Rose even as his wife fights for her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kensington Palace has dismissed the persistent gossip as “totally wrong and false”, with an insider adding: “It’s horrendous for Kate that these rumors don’t go away. Especially now that she’s sick.”
In his explosive book Endgame, royal expert Omid Scobie revealed Rose had “one or two suppers with William in Norfolk while Kate was away” and that the princess “was grateful that a good friend and neighbor like Rose was there to entertain William”.
The insider clarified their tête-à-têtes were purely platonic: “William has had meetings with Rose Hanbury. They’re friends, and he finds it diabolical that people would suggest otherwise.”
