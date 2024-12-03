EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Desperate New Year Resolution Revealed — How Diva Duchess Has Laid Out Blueprint to Make 2025 'Her Time'… Without a Mention of Harry!
Frustrated Meghan Markle has laid down the law to beleaguered husband Prince Harry and her stuttering team of advisors: 2025 will be HER year.
The Duchess says her New Year resolution is to get her Goop-style lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard off the ground in January after a string of false starts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She also wants to start a new workout regime and forge stronger links with the Hollywood showbiz elite to broker new TV and podcast deals but feels Harry is "not fully engaged with the program", a source told us.
The insider said: "Meghan is frustrated, to say the least. She has big plans for her ARO brand but so far it is all brand and no content. She wants to sell clothes, homewares, fitness regimes, and recipes, the whole nine yards like Gwyneth Paltrow has with Goop.
"But so far she's only managed a few pots of jelly for her friends. She feels let down by Harry and her advisors and has said she wants a quick start to 2025 with ARO going live ASAP.
"She also wants to broker deals to give her more visibility in the entertainment world and needs Harry for that because as the royal, he's the main draw.
"Meghan feels, however, that he's not fully engaged with the program and it is becoming a real problem. It seems Harry's natural instinct is to gravitate towards a quieter life and that's not for Meghan."
We told last week how angry Markle threatened to fire her high-powered lawyer after the attorney "made her a laughing stock" over her desire to create her empire
The Duchess of Sussex, currently facing increased rumors her marriage to Harry is on the rocks, has a burning ambition to ape Paltrow's $250million Goop.
She wants to trademark American Riviera Orchard but so far her attempts have failed due to embarrassing blunders by her legal team at her Mama Knows Best LLC parent firm.
And last week she blew her top at yet another delay with a source telling us: "Meghan is furious at the delays which have been going on for months.
She feels she has been made a laughing stock amongst the California elite because she can't even get a simple trademark over the line without basic errors. Now she's threatened to sack her team if they don't get her brand trademarked.
- EXCLUSIVE: Raging Meghan Markle Threatens to Sack Lawyer Marjorie Norman Witter After She Fails to Bag Simple Trademark for Posh Jelly Line
- Royal Renegade Meghan Markle Launches New Business as Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton Weathers Photoshop Scandal
- Meghan Markle Slammed by Royal Expert Tina Brown for Being a 'Perfectionist': 'She Doesn't Listen'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"All she has got to show for her efforts is a few pots of jelly, bags of dog treats, and a whole heap of embarrassment right now and she wants this to change and pronto."
Last week she begged for more time to get her stuttering lifestyle brand off the ground.
Her legal team led by Marjorie Witter Norman has asked the US authorities for an extension in attempts to secure a trademark for her American Riviera Orchard brand.
She first lodged documents with the US Patent and Trademark Office earlier this year.
But first, she suffered an embarrassing blow in a bid to trademark her new homewares empire because she didn't fill in the official forms correctly or send enough cash.
And, remarkably, the application wasn't even signed.
Then came a setback regarding ARO's trademark in the form of a "protest" to USPTO by a firm owning the trademark "Royal Riviera".
Official papers said: "The owner, Harry & David, is an American institution, founded in 1934, with annual sales of £1.7 billion and 3,300 staff."
It added that the protest was "deemed relevant" due to "likelihood of confusion" and has already been referred to USPTO's examining attorney, Marco Wright.
Her team applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office in March for legal protection to exclusively trade using the name American Riviera Orchard.
She was then told she couldn't have exclusive rights to American Riviera because it is a commonly used place name used to describe the California coast.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.