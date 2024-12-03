EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Desperate New Year Resolution Revealed — How Diva Duchess Has Laid Out Blueprint to Make 2025 'Her Time'… Without a Mention of Harry!

Frustrated Meghan Markle has laid down the law to beleaguered husband Prince Harry and her stuttering team of advisors: 2025 will be HER year.

The Duchess says her New Year resolution is to get her Goop-style lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard off the ground in January after a string of false starts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She also wants to start a new workout regime and forge stronger links with the Hollywood showbiz elite to broker new TV and podcast deals but feels Harry is "not fully engaged with the program", a source told us.

The insider said: "Meghan is frustrated, to say the least. She has big plans for her ARO brand but so far it is all brand and no content. She wants to sell clothes, homewares, fitness regimes, and recipes, the whole nine yards like Gwyneth Paltrow has with Goop.