EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Rages and Threatens to Sack Lawyer Marjorie Norman Witter After She Fails to Bag Simple Trademark for Posh Jelly Line

Embarrassed Meghan Markle has threatened to fire her high-powered lawyer after making her a "laughing stock" over her desire to create her own jelly, and dog treats empire.

The Duchess of Sussex, currently facing increased rumors that her marriage to Prince Harry is on the rocks, has a burning ambition to ape Gwyneth Paltrow's $250m Goop lifestyle empire, but so far all she's knocked out is a few jars of jelly, and some pooch biscuits for her pals in well-heeled Montecito, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She wants to trademark her brand called American Riviera Orchard but so far her attempts have failed due to embarrassing blunders by her legal team at her Mama Knows Best LLC parent firm.

And this week she blew her top at yet another delay with a source telling us: "Meghan is furious at the delays which have been going on for months.