Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Issues Shocking Health Update as He Undergoes Surgery Amid Terrifying Cancer Scare

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has issued a shocking health update after undergoing surgery. The 41-year-old Reddit co-founder shared the details about his cancer scare in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Alexis Ohanian shared a photo of himself in the hospital on Thanksgiving.

Article continues below advertisement

Ohanian took to social media to post a hospital photo alongside adorable snaps of his daughters that he shares with the tennis icon, 7-year-old daughter Olympia and 15-month daughter Adira. He wrote: "After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed. "The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they’d very likely turn cancerous. My mom had breast cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later. I hate cancer."

Article continues below advertisement

Ohanian said that the surgery "was smooth" and that he was feeling "extra grateful this Thanksgiving." He further explained: "I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous. The worst part [to be honest] has been not being able to lift for 2 weeks but big fella will be back at it next week and I took my girls to Disney World this week so life is wonderful. "To my fellow, men — make those doctor’s appointments — especially if y’all are dads. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: GETTY IMAGES Fans flooded the Reddit co-founder's comments section with well wishes.

Article continues below advertisement

After the entrepreneur made the shocking announcement, fans flooded his Instagram comments with well wishes. One wrote: "I am a thyroid cancer survivor. Glad you did it. Wishing you well." Another said: "What a testimony! Praying for a quick recovery." A third penned: "Take care of yourself, we need you around. Get well soon. Praying for many more blessings for you and your loved ones."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The shocking health news comes months after Ohanian revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in July after he underwent a full-body scan. He announced on X: “Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have Lyme disease. “Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat. Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus-side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the initial shock, Ohanian further explained his family history with the brutal disease. He wrote: "I've got a loved one who had it a few years back, showed tons symptoms etc and just couldn't figure it out until they tested him for it and then found it (treated it successfully, too)/ I spend so little time in the wilderness/northeast this was quite a surprise." Ohanian then joked: "Anyway, gonna grab some antibiotics — can't keep me down, tick!"

Article continues below advertisement