EXCLUSIVE: Skeletal Sharon Osbourne on Drips and Protein Shakes in Desperate Bid to Gain Weight Amid Fears Ozempic Use Has Left Her Starving to Death

Ailing reality TV star Sharon Osbourne is on a drip and furiously downing high-calorie protein shakes in a desperate attempt to bulk up her rapidly shrinking body.

She continues to shed weight after losing an initial 42lbs from a course of the slimming drug Ozempic but has confessed that she can't reverse the decline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And her doctors are baffled about the worrying weight reduction in the 72-year-old.

Now they have prescribed drastic measures to prevent her from wasting away.