EXCLUSIVE: Skeletal Sharon Osbourne on Drips and Protein Shakes in Desperate Bid to Gain Weight Amid Fears Ozempic Use Has Left Her Starving to Death

skeletal sharon osbourne on drips and protein shakes
Source: SHARONOSBOURNE/INSTAGRAM

Ailing reality TV star Sharon Osbourne is on a drip and furiously downing high-calorie protein shakes.

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

Ailing reality TV star Sharon Osbourne is on a drip and furiously downing high-calorie protein shakes in a desperate attempt to bulk up her rapidly shrinking body.

She continues to shed weight after losing an initial 42lbs from a course of the slimming drug Ozempic but has confessed that she can't reverse the decline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And her doctors are baffled about the worrying weight reduction in the 72-year-old.

Now they have prescribed drastic measures to prevent her from wasting away.

A pal revealed: "The docs have told Sharon that she needs to get nutrition into her body at all costs. She is dangerously underweight and needs to bulk up and quickly.

"She is on a course of drips that are feeding her the nutrients she needs and also she is drinking high-calorie shakes as well."

Sharon admitted: "I started using it in November last year. I was 142lb when I started using it. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous.

"The nausea went away, but once you’re on it you don’t feel hungry and you don’t eat. It’s not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel.

"I haven’t been on it for three or four months. My weight has stabilized. I went down to about 97lb and it was like, 'Oh no'. I needed to put some weight back on'.

"The doctors can't figure it out But I think it's just because I'm getting older and as you get older you lose weight anyway and shrink and shrivel off."

Concerns were raised this week when she was spotted looking like a "walking skeleton" on a shopping trip.

One eye-witness told us: "She's going to be close to death if she carries losing the weight. It is simply not healthy. The poor woman looks in freefall. She was like a walking skeleton."

The pal added: "Ozempic has wrecked her metabolism and there's no going back. She simply can't put the weight back on that she needs to regain a healthy look. It just shows the dangers of these 'quick fix' cures. They are not good for the body. Her weight is on an irreversible downward spiral."

After living her whole life in the spotlight, the TV personality has undergone a range of procedures over the years including a gastric band, full facelifts, tummy tuck, an eyelift, breast implants, abdominoplasty, and Botox.

According to the Ozempic website, using the drug can have uncomfortable side effects that include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation.

Speaking about her experience with the drug, Osbourne previously said: "I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy.

"You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 lbs. and I can’t afford to lose anymore."

Three years prior Osbourne — wife of Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne — talked about a facelift gone wrong, which left her with an uneven face and looking like a "cyclops".

The music mogul described the five-hour surgery ordeal as the "worst thing I ever did".

While sharing her experience with The Times Magazine she said: "I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

