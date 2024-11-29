Kamala Harris Mercilessly Trolled Over 'Drink Problem' After Bleary-Eyed, Slurry Video Message: 'She's an Alcoholic!'
Kamala Harris has been mercilessly trolled for having a "drink problem" following her Thanksgiving video message.
RadarOnline.com can reveal footage of the Vice President, 60, has gone viral, with many social media users branding her an "alcoholic" due to her bleary-eyed appearance and slurry speech.
Pranksters have made memes and AI generated videos featuring Harris holding bottles of liquor, which have been forwarded on thousands of times online.
Taking to social media to mock Harris, one user wrote: "Best advert on to put people off alcohol, ever. Kamala Harris still working off the hangover."
Another added: "Kamala Harris looks like she got run over by a truck yesterday before she made that video and when I say truck I mean a full load of alcohol."
A third commented: "Kamala Harris is your alcohol aunt at Xmas giving you a pep talk never asked for," while another chimed in: "PREDICTION: Kamala Harris hangover will only be soothed by more alcohol."
The video was released days before Thanksgiving and Harris, holed up in California for the holiday, is seen telling campaign staff they still "had the same power" and thanked her supporters.
RadarOnline.com told on Thursday how medical experts “couldn’t rule out” Harris was under the influence of alcohol.
Dr Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist who has worked with alcoholics, pointed to the VP's half-closed eyes, slightly slurred speech and over-emphasized hand movements, saying they were all signs she may have had something to drink.
- Kamala's 'Drink Problem': Doctors Ask Whether Flop Wannabe Prez Hit Bottle to Drown Sorrows Before Releasing Barmy Video Message
- Kamala Harris' Presidential Campaign Crisis Exposed: 'Desperate' Vice-President's Team 'Gripped by In-Fighting' as Donald Trump Emerges As Red-Hot Favorite in White House Race
- Vice President Kamala Harris Appears Battered & Bruised In 'Doctored' Domestic Violence Campaign
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Dr Stuart Fishcer, an emergency medicine doctor in New York City, added that her head movements also suggested she had consumed alcohol.
The experts said other factors such as embarrassment over losing, or exhaustion could also be at play, although they pointed out that it was now 22 days since the election.
Dr Fischer said: "She's not royally drunk, but that's definitely the right word (tipsy).
"She has slightly slurred speech and there was also this head movement, a kind of bobbing movement like you are calmed down by an intoxicant but you still have to give a serious speech.
"I don't think this is exhaustion or anything else, no, this is not merely days later, this is days and days after the election."
Dr Fischer pointed out Harris took long pauses during which she closed her eyes.
He said this struck him as unusual because a standard blink should only last between 100 to 150 milliseconds.
When intoxicated, people tend to blink less because alcohol acts as a depressant, slowing down nervous system activity, including the natural reflex to blink.
The doctors also highlighted the moment Harris held her hands to her chest for six seconds and then leaned back in her chair.
Both experts said these slow and delayed movements, as well as the more relaxed positioning of her hands, were signs that she may have been drinking.
Dr Lieberman said: "There are many videos online that are photoshopped to make her look worse (more drunk), but even the way she looks in the non-photoshopped videos shows evidence of being drunk.
"When you are drunk, you are less inhibited, and that is what we are seeing here."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.