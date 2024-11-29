Single Tom Brady 'Spiralling Out of Control' After 'Kicks in the Teeth' Over Gisele Bündchen’s New Pregnancy — and 'Failing' TV Career
Football great Tom Brady is spiraling out of control after fumbling his new broadcasting gig and being walloped by former wife Gisele Bündchen's baby news, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He's finding the transition from star quarterback to TV pundit a lot harder than he thought it would be," an insider revealed. "And Gisele's October surprise really piled it on!"
Tom Terrific hung up his cleats for good in 2023, and this year started a new $375 million, 10-year gig as a football broadcaster for FOX Sports. But early reviews were not encouraging, with one irate fan branding him the "worst announcer in the NFL."
"It hurts," blurted the insider. "He took a year off after retirement to learn his new TV job, but no one seems to appreciate that."
Recently, the so-called GOAT stuck his foot squarely in his mouth by remarking that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played like a "spaz".
The crack got him flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct by folks who see the word as offensive to people with physical disabilities.
"He's getting a lot of heat for that slip-up", noted our mole.
"He feels the scrutiny is worse now than it was when he was on the field!"
His struggles were compounded when supermodel Gisele, the mom of his two younger kids, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, blindsided him by announcing that she was pregnant with her new beau's baby.
"Tom was traumatized by the news", snitched the source. "The last thing he expected was for her to have another child, and it really hammered home the reality that they are never getting back together."
Gisele's baby daddy is her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, 37, who started romancing the 44-year-old beauty shortly after she and Brady announced their divorce in October 2022.
Brady’s also been dipping his toes into the dating pool, being linked to a handful of beauties, including Emily Ratajkowski, 33, Reese Witherspoon, 48, and Kim Kardashian, 44.
He most notably connected with 38-year-old Russian stunner Irina Shayk, but she soon sacked him for her ex-beau Bradley Cooper.
"Tom has had a hard time moving on from his marriage", disclosed the insider. "He dated Irina, but that ended badly, probably because he was only half in. Plenty of women have thrown themselves at him, but he just has very little interest."
After Gisele's baby bombshell, Tom shared a cryptic quote about falling short "again and again" on social media.
"To a lot of people, that sounds like a cry for help", shared the insider. "Tom seems to be falling apart!"
